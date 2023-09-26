World Tourism Network Presidential Message for World Tourism Day

The World Tourism Network, WTN, president Dr. Peter Tarlow released a message for World Tourism Day, officially observed on September 27.

This year UNWTO selected Saudi Arabia as the official location for WTD 2023.

Tarlow said: “Representing small and medium-sized travel and tourism businesses in 133 nations, the World Tourism Network joins the globe in saluting the world’s premier peacetime industry. “

The WTN president continued to say that on this auspicious occasion, we need to pause and remember just how vital world tourism is.

Tarlow noted that the WTN salutes the millions of people who work day in and day out to tie our planet together with understanding and love.

Tourism is more than a business, it is a commitment to humanity and works daily to preserve our planet’s beauty.

Tarlow concludes: “On this World Tourism Day, let’s join together to bring tourism’s bounties to a world ever more in need of peace and human understanding.”