People in Travel and Tourism eTurboNews | eTN News Update Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism USA Travel News World Travel News WTN

World Tourism Network Presidential Message for World Tourism Day

Add Comment
7 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
, World Tourism Network Presidential Message for World Tourism Day, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

SME in Travel? Click here!

The World Tourism Network, WTN, president Dr. Peter Tarlow released a message for World Tourism Day, officially observed on September 27.

This year UNWTO selected Saudi Arabia as the official location for WTD 2023.

Tarlow said: “Representing small and medium-sized travel and tourism businesses in 133 nations, the World Tourism Network joins the globe in saluting the world’s premier peacetime industry. “

The WTN president continued to say that on this auspicious occasion, we need to pause and remember just how vital world tourism is.

Tarlow noted that the WTN salutes the millions of people who work day in and day out to tie our planet together with understanding and love.

... click for more books

Tourism is more than a business, it is a commitment to humanity and works daily to preserve our planet’s beauty.

Tarlow concludes: “On this World Tourism Day, let’s join together to bring tourism’s bounties to a world ever more in need of peace and human understanding.”

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing