World Tourism Network Nepal is Excited about World Tourism Day

Pankaj Pradhananga, the Chair of the World Tourism Network Nepal, has been giving a keynote address for World Tourism Day in Dhulikhel on the foothill of the Himalayas

Dhulikhel is a popular tourist destination in Nepal, known for its panoramic Himalayan views, especially at sunrise and sunset, as well as its well-preserved Newari heritage. Visitors can enjoy cultural exploration of the ancient town, hike to nearby Namobuddha Monastery, engage in mountain biking or trekking, and stay at a variety of resorts.

Dhulikhel is an excellent choice for day trips from Kathmandu or a peaceful overnight stay, offering a blend of natural beauty, cultural depth, and adventurous activities. Dhulikhel is located 30 km east of the capital, Kathmandu.

Pankaj said the city is becoming an example for accessible tourism fo Nepal, with an accessible trail, supported by the Nepal Tourism Board.

Pankaj Pradhananga said that World Tourism Day in Nepal is unshaken despite the political turbulence two weeks ago.

Pankaj confirmed in his WTD message that the show must go on, echoing the industry’s overall assurance that Nepal is peaceful and ready to welcome visitors from across the world.

Juergen Steinmetz, the Chairman of the World Tourism Network, thanked Pankaj from his office in Berlin, adding that Nepal is becoming a global example of resilience in tourism.