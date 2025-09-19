Just a week before the giants in the Global Travel and Tourism World meet in Rome for the WTTC Summit 2025, WTN Tech, a new initiative by the World Tourism Network, introduces a never-before-available solution for SMES in travel and tourism. Regardless of size and location, members can compete or cooperate with other players in the industry and have a tool, a website, an APP, and a solution to implement this next-generation system internally, collectively, or publicly. It’s a first in the industry, and free BETA trials are available at this time.

World Tourism Network, in cooperation with Germany-based Travelnetsoft, is launching WTN Tech, the first-ever offered solution for collaboration, inventory, and account management, together with a booking platform, bypassing high commission solutions such as Expedia or Booking.com. With WTN Tech, participating members own and manage their data, and can network within or outside the system, over time reaching millions.

World Tourism Network has consistently advocated for Small and Medium-sized Travel and Tourism Companies, recognizing that SMEs are crucial and should play a key role in direct bookings, outreach, and profit in today’s competitive world. A free beta trial will launch on October 1, and companies interested in being part of this extraordinary solution can apply now on https://wtn.travel/tech

Those participating in this free Beta trial will receive:

Website integration

Custom-made APP to provide to clients

A comprehensive, ready-made solution for internal and external operations, catering to destinations, hotels, attractions, DMCs, and all stakeholders in the travel and tourism sector.

The system can function as a single booking, accounting, and management system and comes with a complete module to integrate into websites. It also comes with a mobile app that customers or the public can download to study, book, or work with you.

The system can work on its own or in connection with other members subscribing to the same system. Many hotels, DMCs, travel agencies, taxis, attractions, and other entities in the travel and tourism sector use separate tools for bookings, customer management, payments, and marketing, leading to errors and inefficiencies.

WTN Tech integrates CRM, ERP, channel management, payments, and mobile apps into one single platform.

WTN Tech also functions as a CRM (Customer Relationship Management). It helps manage customer inquiries, bookings, preferences, and communication. It supports sales pipelines, follow-ups, marketing campaigns, and after-sales service. This ensures stronger customer relationships, repeat bookings, and personalized travel experiences.

WTN Tech streamlines back-office operations

WTN Tech’s ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) streamlines back-office operations like supplier management, accounting, contracts, pricing, inventory (e.g., hotel rooms, tours, transfers), and reporting. This reduces manual errors, increases efficiency, and ensures smooth cooperation between departments.

The WTN Tech Payments System integrated payments allow members to accept multiple currencies, process online and mobile payments securely, and automate invoicing and settlements with partners. This reduces transaction costs, avoids delays, and builds trust with international customers.

SMEs can now compete and more easily cooperate with large businesses

WTN Tech serves small and medium-sized businesses, enabling them to compete effectively with the big players in the industry. It offers a scalable cloud-based system that grows with the business without requiring significant upfront investments.

WTN Tech means Connectivity with other providers

The system solves the lack of connectivity among providers. Local agencies often work in isolation and face difficulties in connecting with international partners.

WTN Tech creates a network where tour operators, hotels, transport providers, and travel agents can collaborate seamlessly.

Own Your Customer

Unless large booking companies such as Expedia own their customers, this system is designed so that every business maintains customers and can easily engage with them, even after booking with suppliers. It offers tools for building loyalty, access to a subscriber’s branded mobile application, and a digital payment option, enabling direct communication with travelers and simplifying transactions.

Business Intelligence

WTN Tech knows that real-time reports and business intelligence empower tourism businesses to make informed and strategic decisions.

How do WTN and Travelnetsoft see this new cooperation?

Juergen Steinmetz, the Chairman of the Tourism Network, says:

“We’re proud that we established loyal followers and members in 133 countries with very little investment. We appreciate the work of our advocacy committes, our ageless (60+) touris minitiative to get those that don’t have a loud voice a tool to communicate with the public sector and promote their companies. With the launch of WTN Tech it will be a game changer and will open up channels for many companies in any country that welcomes visitor to globally communicate, compete, and sell.”

Walerij Hettich, director of Travelnetsoft, says:

“Travelnetsoft is proud to announce its cooperation with the World Tourism Network. This partnership combines innovative AI-driven digital technology with a strong international community, fostering more creative, more resilient, and more sustainable tourism development worldwide.



Together, we aim to support destinations, stakeholders, and travelers with advanced tools and global collaboration. We think it will be a game changer for anyone in tourism, especially for smaller and medium-sized businesses, destinations such as in Africa, for example, to complete and get their rightful place in a global network.” More information on www.wtn.travel/tech



