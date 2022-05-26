World Tourism Network Celebrates Africa Day 2022

Africa Day 2022 was celebrated in Africa and around the world on Wednesday. The World Tourism Network Vice President for International Relations Alain St.Ange reminded:

Africa Day 2022 is celebrated as Africa, as a Continent, is moving forward after its two-plus years of lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today on behalf of the World Tourism Network we say Happy Africa Day to each and everyone who is a proud African. We are together navigating the trouble seas to get to the start line of the post-covid relaunch. Everyone in Africa and states of our great continent must see that they are included in this post-covid Tourism launch.

The World Tourism Network and many private groupings are working with many countries and companies to help strategies and coordinate the relaunch. In a time of ‘no one shoe fits, all’ time must be taken to a made to measure approach. This is what is needed as we mark Africa Day 2022. It is possible as a resolution and can be achieved. Happy Africa Day to all proud Africans” said Alain St.Ange from his base in Seychelles.

At the United Nations H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly said:

Excellencies, Friends,

I am delighted to join this Africa Day celebration.

On this day, in 1963, the Organization of African Unity – now known as the African Union – was established. As we commemorate this day, we reflect on the accomplishments of people across the African continent, and on the challenges, they still endure.

This year’s theme, focused on the importance of addressing malnutrition and food insecurity, is important. Across the continent, Africa faces stark development challenges, including food insecurity and increasing malnutrition.

These are amplified by global crises, including COVID-19 and climate change. And they interconnect with ongoing difficulties caused by such issues as changing weather patterns, drought, poor sanitation, and crop-destroying insects – all of which have strong local consequences.

Reinforced action to strengthen resilience in nutrition and food security will help overcome the effects of many of these challenges. And it will lay a strong foundation to empower communities.

It is up to us to harness the political will to achieve these goals.

Excellencies,

Africa has so much potential. It has both the human and technical resources to secure a brighter future for all its inhabitants.

African women are an integral part of the solution, especially as glass ceilings are shattered and gender barriers are broken. They are poised to play a greater role in driving sustainable agricultural practices, development, and achieving the African Union’s vision of Agenda 2063.

Similarly, African youth – who now number over 400 million – have a crucial role to play in driving innovation and preparing for

tomorrow’s challenges, while taking part in decision-making today.

Working together with all stakeholders, and with effective partnerships with UN Agencies, we can transform Africa into an economic powerhouse. We can help the continent achieve all the Sustainable Development Goals. And we can ensure that the needs of all its inhabitants are fully met.

On this Africa Day, let us rededicate ourselves to strengthening partnerships in pursuit of peace and sustainable progress for all of Africa.

Thank you.