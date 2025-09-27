World Tourism Network Bangladesh Chapter Celebrates World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day in Bangladesh wants to encourage tourists from all over the world to travel to Bangladesh, and celebrated today with a World Tourism Network Bangladesh Chapter Event at Days Hotel in Dacca.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) Bangladesh Chapter marked World Tourism Day today with a grand event at Days Hotel Dhaka.

H.M. Hakim Ali, Chairman of WTN Bangladesh Chapter and widely regarded as the Father of Tourism in Bangladesh, delivered the keynote speech, highlighting the history and significance of the day.

Mr. Ali, who also serves as President of the Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) and the Tourism Alliance Society, as well as several other tourism organizations, traced the origins of World Tourism Day to 1980.

In 1980, leaders of the tourism industry proposed the creation of a dedicated day for the United Nations. The UN approved the proposal, officially designating September 27 as World Tourism Day, which is now observed globally.

In his address, Mr. Ali emphasized this year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, and encouraged travelers and tourism enthusiasts to explore Bangladesh’s rich cultural and natural heritage. He highlighted major destinations including Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Bandarban, the Sundarbans, Srimangal, Kuakata, Paharpur, Mahasthangarh, Saint Martin’s Island, and Jaflong.

Mr. Ali also praised the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation and Bangladesh Tourism Board for their ongoing efforts in promoting domestic and international tourism. He noted that tour operators, travel agencies, and other stakeholders are also participating in the World Tourism Day celebrations, with some TV channels providing live telecasts of the events.

The program featured speeches, discussions, and interactive sessions, followed by a rally under the WTN Bangladesh Chapter banner to raise awareness about tourism across Dhaka. The event underscored the vital role of tourism in Bangladesh’s economic growth, cultural exchange, and sustainable development, while encouraging both domestic and international visitors to explore the country’s diverse attractions.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz in Berlin congratulates the organization’s Bangladesh Chairman for his exceptional work in maintaining the influence of SMEs in the Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Industry.

About World Tourism Network (WTN)

WTN is a global network of more than 30,000 travel professionals in 133 countries, launched during the COVID-19 crisis, with an emphasis on giving Small and Medium-Sized Businesses a voice in the industry, as well as in the public sector. WTN founder and chairman Juergen Steinmetz will be attending the upcoming WTTC Summit in Rome next week.