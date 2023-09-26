Seychelles Travel eTurboNews | eTN Government News News Update People in Travel and Tourism Sustainable Tourism News Tourism World Travel News WTN

World Tourism Message by Alain St. Ange

7 hours ago
by Alain St.Ange
Written by Alain St.Ange

World Tourism Day 2023 has been labeled “Tourism and Green Investment” as a reflection point.

It is very important for every tourism destination to mark the 27th of September because this remains the dedicated day for Tourism.

World Tourism Day arrives every year, but it cannot just be a day that we think of tourism and then return to the old habits and close our eyes to practices that hurt tourism.

Alain St.Ange, the former Seychelles Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine speaking as he prepares to leave Seychelles for TIME 2023, the World Tourism Network Summit in Bali, said that if the world values tourism as an industry it needs to be reflected day after day and to be recognized as the industry that keeps many an economy afloat and keeps the millions in employment.

“Tourism cannot just be an activity for today. It needs to be embraced as the industry we want for today, tomorrow, and for the future. We must be seen to be living by statements we make to push for a sustainable tourism future that will help feed our people and safeguard our economy,” said former Minister St.Ange who is now also a VP for World Tourism Network, a VP for the ‘AFASU’ Asia & Africa Tourism Awards for Capital Cities, and runs his own tourism consultant firm in Seychelles

The world of tourism is gathering in Riyadh on September 27, and on September 28 many will go to the World Tourism Network Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

“There is no better time for a tourism summit,” said St.Ange “because thinking tourism, living tourism, and wanting tourism to succeed is what will mark a Tourism Day.

We must take the “Tourism and Green Investment” reflection point and stretch it further.

Tourism is not a resort or a hotel, it is not the airline or a cruise ship, it is not the DMC or the tourism guides – tourism is more than that and must be seen as enveloping all these spin-off businesses and employment avenues in the country where tourism is being seen as a viable industry.

We do not have a tourism industry for an airline, or one for a hotel group.

We must see it as One Tourism Industry that we all work together to make it succeed.

The destination must rise to the level and not be the bad apple in the basket of apples.

The country is a tourism destination, and every government has the responsibility to ensure they are providing the necessary infrastructure and services which will be seen as the benchmark to their tourism industry.

Let us use Tourism Day 2023 to commit to being tourism destinations worthy of the name ‘A Tourism Destination,’ said Alain St.Ange.

Alain St.Ange

Alain St Ange has been working in the tourism business since 2009. He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel.

He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel. After one year of

After one year of service, he was promoted to the position of CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board.

In 2012 the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands regional Organization was formed and St Ange was appointed as the first president of the organization.

In a 2012 cabinet re-shuffle, St Ange was appointed as Minister of Tourism and Culture which he resigned on 28 December 2016 in order to pursue a candidacy as Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation.

At the UNWTO General Assembly in Chengdu in China, a person who was being sought after for the “Speakers Circuit” for tourism and sustainable development was Alain St.Ange.

St.Ange is the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine who left office in December last year to run for the position of Secretary General of the UNWTO. When his candidature or document of endorsement was withdrawn by his country just a day before the elections in Madrid, Alain St.Ange showed his greatness as a speaker when he addressed the UNWTO gathering with grace, passion, and style.

His moving speech was recorded as the one on the best marking speeches at this UN international body.

African countries often remember his Uganda address for the East Africa Tourism Platform when he was a guest of honor.

As former Tourism Minister, St.Ange was a regular and popular speaker and was often seen addressing forums and conferences on behalf of his country. His ability to speak ‘off the cuff’ was always seen as a rare ability. He often said he speaks from the heart.

In Seychelles he is remembered for a marking address at the official opening of the island’s Carnaval International de Victoria when he reiterated the words of John Lennon famous song… ” you may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one. One day you will all join us and the world will be better as one”. The world press contingent gathered in Seychelles on the day ran with the words by St.Ange which made headlines everywhere.

St.Ange delivered the keynote address for the “Tourism & Business Conference in Canada”

Seychelles is a good example for sustainable tourism. This is therefore not surprising to see Alain St.Ange being sought after as a speaker on the international circuit.

Member of Travelmarketingnetwork.

