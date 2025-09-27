World Tourism Day in Uganda Includes Dodo4Kids, Supported By A Fascinated Prime Minister

Today is World Tourism Day. In Uganda, WTD 2025 focuses on teaching children to understand climate change through Dodo4Kida. This initiative by SUNx Malta now has a senior fan. the Prime Minister of Uganda

In Uganda, World Tourism Day coincides with the Uganda Robinah Nabanja @ World Tourism Day Expo 2025.

The Rt. The Honorable Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabanja, is attending this Arura City event and is fascinated by Dodo, studying the book together with a smiling Tourism Minister Hon. Tom Butime, State Minister Hon. Mugara, and Uganda Tourism Board CEO Juliana Kagwa, SUNx Malta, under the leadership of global tourism veteran Prof. Geoffrey Lipman, pre-launched Dodo4 Kids.

Home Powered by SUNx MALTA

Dodo-4-Kinds is a free educational initiative for World Tourism Day 2025, aimed at children aged 5–10 and their families. The program utilizes interactive stories, games, maps, and eBooks to educate children about climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable travel through the adventures of a friendly dodo.

Designed to build climate awareness and foster future Climate Friendly travelers, Dodo4Kids is part of SUNx Malta’s Education 2 Action strategy. With eBooks already available for *Malta, Mauritius, Uganda, Ukraine, and Bali.

The World Tourism Network is a proud partner with this SUNx initiative, inviting stakeholders worldwide to adopt the friendly dodo.

SUNx works hard to convince tourism stakeholders worldwide to adopt this initiative and empower children to become future climate leaders.