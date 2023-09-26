Short News Climate Change News Cyprus Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Safer Travel Sustainable Tourism News World Travel News

World Tourism Day 2023: Cyprus Calls for Green Tourism

11 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

On World Tourism Day, Cyprus emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to create strategies and incentives for innovation and environmental sustainability in the tourism industry. Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis stressed the need to adapt to modern trends and challenges to establish the country as a high-quality, year-round destination that contributes to the country’s social, economic, and environmental well-being.

“This is a pre-requisite in establishing Cyprus as a quality, sustainable and year-round destination and for the sector to further contribute to the social, economic and environmental well-being of the country,” he said.

The priorities include implementing green investments, embracing technology and innovation, and promoting inclusive entrepreneurship to foster sustainable tourism development.

