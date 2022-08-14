World Tourism Business Africa high-level WTN Participation

An African platform was created where tourism, hospitality, travel, and business meet to use strategies for post covid 19 solutions.

World Tourism Business is announcing its Tourism Recovery Workshop Conference in South Africa.

The workshop will be taken place September 26-30 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

The workshop will be rotated across all nine provinces in South Africa to allow all local towns to recover their economies. Afterward, the workshops will be rotated across the African continent to ensure all member states benefit from the economic recovery initiative.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) family is participating with several high-level speakers.

They include Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary-General and patron of WTN, Dr. Walter Mzembi, former minister of Tourism Zimbabwe and VP for Africa for WTN; and Professor Geoffrey Lipman, SunX and head of the Climate Change Interest Group of the World Tourism Network.

Extensive research and countrywide assessment showed that Pietermaritzburg Tourism & Hospitality Service providers had been most severely affected by COVID-19 and the July 2021 looting in South Africa.

The Tourism Recovery Workshop is an affiliated asset of the Rapid Economic Recovery Response held in 2020 and was highly successful and attended by more than 500 delegates worldwide.

Since 2020 World Tourism Business has spent time and resources on research, interviewing the worst affected sectors such as tourism and business, and interviewing those who managed to soldier on despite the devastating challenges that Covid 19 has affected all Countries in the World.

According to the World Bank, travel restrictions have caused a loss of billions of dollars in revenue to the travel, hospitality, and tourism sector.

With this in mind, there is a definite and urgent need for a Rapid Economic Recovery Response to rebuild faster and be more resilient to future threats that may disrupt the global supply chain.

TOURISM RECOVERY WORKSHOP CONFERENCE sees itself as a boiler room where results are achieved.

World Business Tourism interviewed sectors that shut down completely and those that survived during the pandemic.

Delegates will listen to real-life stories of struggle, challenge, creative solutions, and triumph.

Live training in a board room style that brings the speaker closer to the delegate for a more intimate engagement ensures small businesses have an open platform to ask any burning issues concerning their businesses.

Post-workshop follow-up will be done to track the progress of the workshop’s impact, which will be well documented and duplicated to other struggling sectors.

