The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) in partnership with BookBarbados and Tripian are thrilled to introduce the Barbados “World of Difference” Experiences Campaign, an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing the value proposition of the experiences that can be enjoyed in Barbados. This campaign is part of our ongoing commitment to position Barbados as a loyal and relatable destination, ultimately encouraging longer stays, trip extensions, and attracting new visitors to our beautiful island.

The booking window for this campaign is July 15 to October 15, for travel between August 15 and October 31.

How the Campaign Works

Travelers must book their holiday to Barbados, through their preferred booking mechanism and be staying at one of our approved accommodation partners. Once a booking to Barbados has been made, travelers should visit www.bookbarbados.com/worldofdifference to register for the program, providing the required details for redemption in Barbados. Each approved traveler will receive BBD$200 in a digital wallet format, to be spent exclusively within Barbados. Travelers then redeem their cashback through Book Barbados with these easy steps:

Once booking is verified, it’s time to start spending!

Simply go to the BookBarbados Trip Planner to access the wallet and view offers for all participating partners.

See something of interest? Claim the cashback offer and it will be shown in the wallet.

IMPORTANT!! Download the BookBarbados Trip Planner App to a phone to ensure that the wallet is always ready to redeem a voucher with each partner.

Make the booking directly with a partner, letting them know about the World of Difference Cashback voucher.

The partner will scan the QR code to redeem a cashback and apply a credit to thebill instantly.

Entry Criteria

To participate in this initiative, participants must meet the following criteria:

Must be over 18 years old.

Must be traveling for more than 4 days to Barbados.

Must be staying at an approved accommodation property.

Must complete the full entry form and upload proof of trip booking.

World of Difference Campaign

A significant part of the Campaign is the “World of Difference” initiative, which continues to showcase Barbados as a diverse, unique, and culturally rich destination, providing a transformative experience for every traveler.

The Barbados ‘World of Difference’ Experiences Campaign promises to revolutionize the way travelers perceive and engage with our enchanting island. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our partners for their continued support and commitment to making Barbados a premier tourist destination.

About Barbados

The island of Barbados is a Caribbean gem rich in cultural, heritage, sporting, culinary and eco experiences. It is surrounded by idyllic white sand beaches and is the only coral island in the Caribbean. With over 400 restaurants and eateries, Barbados is the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean. The island is also known as the birthplace of rum, commercially producing and bottling the finest blends since the 1700s. In fact, many can experience the island’s historic rums at the annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival. The island also hosts events like the annual Crop Over Festival, where A-lists celebrities like our very own Rihanna are often spotted, and the annual Run Barbados Marathon, the largest marathon in the Caribbean. As the motorsport island, it is home to the leading circuit-racing facility in the English-speaking Caribbean. Known as a sustainable destination, Barbados was named one of the world’s Top Nature Destinations in 2022 by the Traveler’s Choice Awards’ and in 2023 won the Green Destinations Story Award for Environment and Climate in 2021, the island won seven Travvy awards. Accommodations on the island are wide and varied, ranging from picturesque private villas to quaint boutique hotels, cozy Airbnbs, prestigious international chains and award-winning five-diamond resorts. Travelling to this paradise is a breeze as the Grantley Adams International Airport offers a variety non-stop and direct services from growing U.S, U.K., Canadian, Caribbean, European, and Latin American gateways. Arriving by ship is also easy as Barbados is a marquee port with calls from the world’s best cruise and luxury liners. So, it’s about time that travelers Visit Barbados and experience all that this 166-square-mile isle has to offer.

For more information on travel to Barbados, visit www.visitbarbados.org, follow on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/VisitBarbados, and via Twitter @Barbados.