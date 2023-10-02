Government News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Sustainable Tourism News USA Travel News World Travel News WTN

World Habitat Day is also a Tourism Milestone

Add Comment
40 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
, World Habitat Day is also a Tourism Milestone, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

World Tourism Network is recognizing World Habitat Day on Monday as an important day also for the global travel and tourism world since 1986.

SME in Travel? Click here!

World Habitat Day is marked on the first Monday of October each year and is recognized by the United Nations to reflect on the state of towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

Urban areas can promote inclusive, green, and sustainable growth, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for World Habitat Day.

“Building greater resilience and better protecting vulnerable populations requires far greater investments in sustainable infrastructure, early warning systems, and affordable, adequate housing for all,” Guterres said.

“At the same time, we must work to improve access to electricity, water, sanitation, transport, and other basic services – while investing in education, skills development, digital innovation, and entrepreneurship.”  

In this regard, “local action is vital, and global cooperation indispensable,” he added.

... click for more books

World Tourism Network

, World Habitat Day is also a Tourism Milestone, eTurboNews | eTN

World Tourism Network VP in charge of public sector relations said: “World Habitat Day is worth the recognition.”

St. Ange added: “At our just concluded summit in Bali it became clear that doubling tourism arrivals for Bali alone will need consideration for a sustainable tourism development order.”

“The World as a whole is feeling the impact of non-planning in the past. It is not time for name-calling or blame-pointing… it is more time for opening concrete positive dialogue for action-related results in unity for the purpose of sustainability.”

St. Ange concluded: “Marking Habitat as it is called will and should serve to open the more comprehensive conversation for greater successes. Habitat is an important part of what is needed in this conversation.”

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing