World Creole Music Festival returns to Dominica with 23 artists

Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival welcomes patrons back to the Nature Island for the 22nd staging of the biggest and broadest event of its Independence season.

Launched to promote the Dominican tourism product and create a world class platform for indigenous Dominican music, the World Creole Music Festival has become a renowned staple on the regional music gala calendar.

Over a trinity of enthralling evenings beginning on the final Friday in October each year, patrons are treated to a cavalcade of star power, emanating from the Caribbean, French Antilles, Africa and North America, arranged to thrill the seasoned festival goer and novice alike.

The unique festival is held for more than twenty years in the capital city of the island – Roseau, for the enjoyment of viewers who enjoy music and performances from different Caribbean genres.



This year’s festival will feature 23 headline artistes from diverse musical genres including reggae, soca, afrobeat, kompa and bouyon.

Headlining on the festival stage is Grammy award winning Nigerian afrobeat star Burna Boy.

Other acts include: Shenseea, ColtonT, Jocelyn Beroard (of Kassav fame), Enposib, First Serenade Band, Christopher Martin, Midnight Groovers, K-Dilak & Bedjine, Patrice Roberts, Admiral T, Asa Bantan, Dexta Daps, Reo, Kes The Band, Carlyn XP, Original WCK, Chire Lakay, Signal Band, Extasy Band, TK International, Omah Lay and more.

With heightened anticipation for this year’s festival, ticket sales have been tremendous with early bird tickets for both the VVIP and PVIP season experiences selling out.

Discover Dominica Authority extends a special thank you to this year’s WCMF sponsors which include headline sponsor Digicel; silver sponsors Tropical Shipping and Coulibri Ridge; bronze sponsor and premier banking partner National Bank of Dominica; and corporate sponsors Tranquility Beach and Belfast Estate–Kubuli.

DDA gives special mention to partners DOWASCO, DOMLEC, and The Wave St. Lucia.

Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival celebrates the creole culture of creole speaking and is held annually in October.

It seeks to augment Dominica’s creole month festivities and Independence celebrations as well as boost visitor arrivals to the island.

The World Creole Music Festival features various musical genres to include reggae, zouk, kompa, cadence, bouyon, salsa, dancehall/hip hop, meringue, soukous, zydeco.

The festival is dubbed ‘Three Nights of Pulsating Rhythms’ for its wide repertoire of musical genres on showcase each night.

The 22nd World Creole Music Festiva will run at Windsor Park Stadium from October 28 through October 30, 2022.











