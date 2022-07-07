World Chocolate Day in New Zealand: Mövenpick answers SOS!

It’s World Chcolate day. Mövenpick is Swiss, and the best chocolate in the world is from Switzerland, today also in New Zealand.

Accor’s newest Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts property has opened today in Wellington. and transformed Wellington into a chocolate wonderland.

The highly anticipated opening, coinciding with World Chocolate Day, brings the world-renowned Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts brand to New Zealand’s capital city and offers guests its famous chocolate hour, a 24-hour sundae service, and free ice cream for kids throughout their stay.

Mövenpick Hotel Wellington has 114 contemporary guestrooms and suites, on-site and virtual gyms, a signature restaurant and bar, a dedicated meeting and events conference room, valet parking, and a library.

As first reported on eTurboNews in May, Movenpick is coming to New Zealand, and now it is launching in Wellington with a lot of chocolate involved.

“Launching the Wellington arm of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts in New Zealand on World Chocolate Day felt truly authentic to the brand, giving them the chance to connect with Wellingtonians on a personal level,” said Sarah Derry, Chief Executive Officer Accor Pacific.

“Closely following our Auckland launch in June, we’re very excited to bring Mövenpick Hotel Wellington to the market – offering guests a world-class hotel experience while enjoying the distinct moments and flavors of Mövenpick.

The team loved hosting neighbors and community partners today, including children from the local school, to celebrate and enjoy our signature Mövenpick ice cream sundaes and delicious hand-made chocolate treats.”

Mövenpick Hotel Wellington’s central location on The Terrace, overlooking the Cuba Quarter, will give guests access to some of the Capital’s best retail, dining and leisure attractions. But people won’t need to stray too far either with the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar, Forage, providing an exquisite dining experience.

Celebrating Mövenpick’s more than 70-year-old rich culinary legacy, Forage is a mouth-watering venue overlooking Mount Victoria and the bustling city. Head Chef Amey Rane is passionate about sustainable dining and has crafted a menu that focuses on head-to-tail dining and local ingredients.

Sweet-toothed guests will also delight at Mövenpick Hotel Wellington’s daily Chocolate Hour – a decadent chocolate experience with live demonstrations, from rolling truffles to icing cupcakes, staged every afternoon in the hotel lobby.

To balance the decadent treats on offer, Healthy Shots – energy shots blended with juice or yogurt and fresh fruit and vegetables – will also be complimentary and offered to guests at the breakfast counter.

A fantastic option for families, the Hotel is not only close to Te Papa Museum, but also offers a Kids Retreat and a 12m lap pool.

Mövenpick Wellington recognizes that small gestures and attention to detail make a big difference to guests.

It’s not clear what other hotels in New Zealand are stepping up to the World Chocolate Day challenge.

Besides Movenpick, Accor also opened a Sofitel in Wellington. Ramada by Wyndham, Rydges, Doubletree by Hilton, Boulcott Suites, and Intercontinental Wellington are some of the relatively new hotels that opened in the New Zealand Capital.

Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, sits near the North Island’s southernmost point on the Cook Strait. A compact city, it encompasses a waterfront promenade, sandy beaches, a working harbor, and colorful timber houses on surrounding hills. From Lambton Quay, the iconic red Wellington Cable Car heads to the Wellington Botanic Gardens. Strong winds through the Cook Strait give it the nickname “Windy Wellington.”