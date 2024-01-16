World Bank Reps Discuss “Future of Tourism in the Caribbean” Study with Minister Bartlett

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, seen second left in the image, presents a special gift to members of the World Bank team.

The team consisted of the Director for the Caribbean, Lilia Burunciuc (seen 2nd right); Program Leader, Nataliya Mylenko (seen 1st left); and Senior Operations Analyst, Jhanelle-Rae Bowie, following a high-level meeting alongside other members of the Ministry’s team.

The meeting was held at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices earlier today, January 16, 2024.

Among the issues discussed were the World Bank’s ongoing study, titled the “Future of Tourism in the Caribbean,” which seeks to empower regional markets to enhance competitiveness, improve connectivity, and overcome barriers to tourism growth.

Minister Bartlett lauded the initiative and highlighted 2 pivotal studies being conducted by the Ministry.

The studies are: The Labor Market Study, designed to, among other things, address current and future labor issues in the tourism industry, and the Economic Impact Study, aimed at evaluating the implications of adding 20,000 new rooms over the next 10 years.

