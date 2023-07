The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism proudly announces a multi-year partnership with WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston. As part of the deal, Boston will serve as an official tourism ambassador for the U.S. territory, which includes the islands of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.

As a native of St. Thomas, Boston’s partnership with the Department of Tourism aims to promote the destination through local and national campaigns.