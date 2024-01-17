Wizz Air Settles £1.2m in Refunds After Re-Evaluation

According to regulations, airlines are obligated to cover the costs of replacement flights when cancellations occur.

Passengers of Wizz Air, whose refund claims were initially rejected following flight cancellations, have received a total of £1.2 million in payments after the reassessment of their applications.

The re-evaluation, conducted by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), led to additional payments in approximately 6,000 cases out of 25,000 claims that were re-examined.

The Hungarian airline faced criticism for its handling of refund claims, prompting the CAA to take enforcement action in July of the previous year. Numerous passengers had complained that Wizz Air was not fulfilling its legal obligations in the aftermath of flight cancellations.

As part of the measures taken, Wizz Air has made improvements to its claims process, including the implementation of an automated refund system. The changes aim to streamline and expedite the reimbursement process for affected passengers.

According to regulations, airlines are obligated to cover the costs of replacement flights when cancellations occur. This ensures that travelers can reach their destination promptly in cases where an airline cancels a flight and cannot provide a suitable alternative on time.