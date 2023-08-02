Wizz Air Orders 75 Airbus A321neo Aircraft

Wizz Air is an all Airbus operator with a fleet of over 180 A320 Family aircraft currently in operation.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air announced that European ultra-low-cost airline has signed a contract with European aerospace giant Airbus for an order of additional 75 A321neo Family aircraft.

New order takes airline’s total order for the largest member of the Airbus single aisle to 434, and for Wizz’s A320 Family overall to 565 aircraft.

Wizz Air CEO said: “With today’s announcement, Wizz Air further reinforces its position as the largest A321neo Family operator in Europe and the Middle East. More than half our fleet has already been converted to cutting-edge neo technology. The A321neo’s unparalleled economic efficiency and remarkably low carbon footprint underpin our commitment to provide affordable and sustainable travel options for our customers. We have enjoyed a longstanding strategic partnership with Airbus and are steadfast in our commitment to this exceptional technology with one of the largest outstanding order books in the world of more than 350 neo aircraft.”

“Thanks to József’s stewardship, Wizz Air has steadily grown to become a formidable airline in the European skies and a great partner to Airbus. The investment in the A321neo is a solid foundation in Wizz Air’s continued expansion strategy. We thank József and everyone at Wizz Air for their unwavering confidence in our partnership and our products,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family. To date nearly 5,200 A321neos have been ordered by customers across the globe.