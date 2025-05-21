With 22 Blue Flags Revoked Greece’s Beaches are on the Brink

The Blue Flag is an international award given to beaches, marinas and boat operators for meeting high standards of environmental cleanliness, safety, awareness and sustainable infrastructure.

Attica, one of the tourist centers of Greece, has received an alarming signal – a number of beaches in the region have lost their international environmental award “Blue Flag”.

This decision was the result of the deterioration of coastal areas, congestion and insufficient organization of infrastructure.

In 2024, two beaches in Attica were officially deprived of their status: 1st port of Daskaleio Keratea and Schinias beach. Their exclusion from the list indicates problems with water purity, safety and quality of service.

In addition, on a larger scale throughout Greece, 22 flags were revoked, including the popular areas of Schinias-Karavi, Akti and other coastal areas.

The Blue Flag is an international award given to beaches, marinas and boat operators for meeting high standards of environmental cleanliness, safety, awareness and sustainable infrastructure.

The loss of such a status negatively affects not only the image of the resort, but also its perception by tourists.

However, some beaches in Attica were able to retain the Blue Flag in 2025, despite the overall decline. This was possible thanks to efforts to improve sanitary conditions, modernize services and promote environmental education. However, the overall situation requires comprehensive measures to restore the coastal environment and regulate tourist flow.

For Attica, as a region closely linked to summer tourism, the loss of Blue Flags is not only a reputational blow, but also an indicator of the deterioration in the quality of urban life. Clean and well-maintained beaches are important for both visitors and residents.