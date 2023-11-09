Winter Party Tram Starts in Japan

People had a taste of winter festivities on a tram, enjoying hotpot and cold beer in a preview of the city’s Odensha winter party tram run on November 7.

The Odensha tram will operate daily from Nov. 10 to Feb. 25, offering rides with hotpot servings in the afternoon on Sundays and in the evenings on weekdays and Saturdays.

The winter party tram in Toyohashi, covering a 9.4-kilometer round trip from Toyohashi Station, lasts approximately 90 minutes. This tradition by Toyohashi Railroad Co. has been running since 2007.

Until the end of January, the winter party tram costs 5,000 yen ($33) per person or 140,000 yen for charter service. Starting from February 1, the Odensha Premium program will be the only option, providing enhanced food and drinks at 6,500 yen per person or 156,000 yen for charter.