Winnipeg has a new brand

Winnipeg: Made from what’s real celebrates the city the way Winnipeg wants to see it as well as the way visitors will want to see it.

Let’s admit it: in the past Winnipeg has been defined by harsh slogans, names and labels. It’s gone through the wringer when referenced in TV shows, movies and of course, on Twitter threads—all while still picking up accolades, like the latest, when Winnipeg was named one of “The World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2021” by TIME magazine.

So what better time than the present to change the narrative? It’s time to have a story for Winnipeg, written and told by Winnipeggers.

Economic Development Winnipeg and Tourism Winnipeg are pleased to introduce Winnipeg: Made from what’s real.

Winnipeg: The new logo

At Tourism Winnipeg, they work hard to share their special city with the world. They do this by highlighting things like world-class attractions, killer restaurant scene, intriguing architecture, inclusive and diverse community, and how Winnipeg is an ideal spot to host special events.

It’s an honor and pleasure that the city takes part in every day, and it’s one that it looks forward to continuing with this new place brand that celebrates what’s real about Winnipeg’s home at the center of the continent.

Introducing: The place brand.

What is a place brand and why does Winnipeg need one?

A place brand helps get to the heart of who Winnipeg is as a city. It helps Winnipeggers and those across the world understand clearly what the city is and what it represents. The place brand is showcased in every story shared, putting into words the genuine and positive attributes that the city feels and knows about itself as a community.

What is known to be true about the city?

Economic Development Winnipeg and Travel Manitoba worked with McKim.Sherpa to develop an overall creative approach to the new place brand. They collaborated with community partners including the City of Winnipeg and used information from research, surveys, workshops, and focus groups with Winnipeggers to create a brand that would truly resonate with the community.

In partnership with Travel Manitoba’s Place Branding program, Probe Research Inc. was engaged to speak with Winnipeggers from diverse backgrounds across business, tourism, and community organizations to ask what words came to mind when they think of Winnipeg. This is what was discovered (to no surprise):

Winnipeg is authentic to the core. If you are visiting or have lived here for your whole life, you know that this city sparks genuine experiences, connections, and ideas.

Winnipeg is creative, diverse, and world-class. Cultural offerings are genuine and a cut above. The city has become a beacon for human rights with a museum that speaks volumes–both in architecture and content. Verdant parks double as outdoor theatres, while the tree canopy makes visitors green with envy. You can embark on an Arctic safari and experience polar bears swimming overhead. The newest cultural institution bridges North to South teaching how “art is a voice” while confronting the past to creatively carve a new path to reconciliation. Soon, a horticultural exhibit like no other will open, offering visitors the chance to experience biomes from across the globe as butterflies and a massive waterfall add to the enchantment.

Plus, the stage is always set in Winnipeg, with renowned performance groups and a live music scene that is always ready for an encore.

Winnipeg is innovative and industrious. The city makes things go, like electric buses, motor coaches, and plane parts. It makes discoveries in microbiology labs, polar bear conservation centers, and top research universities. It improves everything from video game player experiences to payroll processing and mobile food delivery. Winnipeg makes noise and an outsized impact on the music and film world.

Winnipeg is taking its place on the global stage. Whether named the world’s Most Intelligent Community, or one of TIME’s greatest places in the world, others see that Winnipeg is offering something special. It not only deserves the accolades–it has worked hard to earn them.

Winnipeg collaborators

While it is known that a brand is not a city, it is a symbol of the people and places that make a city great. In Winnipeg, they are excited to partner with local makers and businesses that are perfect reflections of this city and its story.

FFO’s fashion designer, Nick Welch, developed a Winnipeg: Made from what’s real clothing line consisting of hats, t-shirts, tank tops, and hoodies. Coal and Canary specifically created a candle with notes of amberwood, musk, and oakmoss to encapsulate the city’s story in a scent.

Winnipeg has partnered with Kilter Brewing to create a locally brewed Winnipeg beer, Winnipeg: Made from what’s real Prairie Lager, including a branded can featuring work from local artist Dee Barsy. Decadence Chocolates created some delicious morsels with the brand logo. The city also collaborated with Fresh Emblem, a success story running out of North Forge’s Fabrication Lab, which developed scented car art pieces with the new emblem.

Sharing the #RealWinnipeg story

This brand is a perfect way to show the world the real Winnipeg–and the city is looking for ambassadors to spread the word. Maybe you’re one of them!

Learn more about what inspired the wordmark and logo and find merchandise by local collaborators at realwinnipeg.com.

The Winnipeg story is changing, what stays the same is its authenticity.

Winnipeg is a member of the World Tourism Network.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News