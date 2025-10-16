Winners of the World Tourism Awards 2025

The official Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony will be held on October 20, 2025, at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium in Brussels, bringing together international leaders from government, business, and culture to celebrate excellence and innovation across the global tourism landscape.
Destination Excellence in Tourism
The awards for outstanding destinations highlight the world’s most inspiring travel experiences and achievements in cultural, environmental, and investment development:
- Best Global Destination: France
- Best Emerging Destination: Benjamin Vallée for Parc Omega
- Best Sustainable Destination: Mozambique
- Best Heritage Destination: Egypt
- Best Nature-Based Destination: Benjamin Vallée for Parc Omega
- Best Beach Destination: Maldives
- Best Mountain Destination: Courchevel, France
- Best Cultural Tourism Destination: Uzbekistan
- Best Culinary Destination: Azerbaijan
- Best National Park: Virunga National Park – DRC
- Best MICE Destination: Malaysia
- Best Sports Destination: Qatar
- Best Shopping Travel Destination: Paris, France
- Most Secure Destination: Iceland
- Best Tourism Investment Destination: Angola
- Best Health-Safe Destination: Singapore
Hospitality & Accommodation
Celebrating creativity, luxury, and excellence across the global hotel industry:
- Best Luxury Hotel: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
- Best Boutique Hotel: Il San Pietro di Positano – Italy
- Best Eco-Hotel: Arctic TreeHouse Hotel – Finland
- Best Resort Hotel: Club Nena – Antalya, Türkiye
- Best Business Hotel: Aman Tokyo
- Best City Hotel: Rosewood London
- Best Airport Hotel: Hilton London Heathrow Airport
- Best All-Inclusive Hotel: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island – Abu Dhabi
- Best Family-Friendly Hotel: Tiffany Hotels Cuba
- Best Hotel Design: The Chedi Andermatt – Switzerland
Airlines & Aviation
Recognizing exceptional performance, service, and sustainability in air travel:
- Best International Airline: Turkish Airlines
- Best Low-Cost Airline: Ryanair
- Best Inflight Experience: Qatar Airways
- Best Airline for Business Travelers: Emirates
- Most Sustainable Airline: Air France – KLM Group
- Best Airport: Dubai International Airport
- Best Airport Lounge: Lufthansa First Class Terminal
- Best VIP Terminal: JETEX Dubai
- Best Airport for Sustainability: Athens International Airport
- Best Airport Duty Free: Hamad International Airport / Qatar Duty Free
Tourism Boards & Ministries
Recognizing exceptional public-sector leadership and branding innovation:
- Best National Tourism Board: ENIT – Italy
- Best City Tourism Office: Visit Abu Dhabi
- Most Innovative Tourism Campaign: Tourism Authority of Thailand – “Half-Half Thai Travel”
- Best Tourism Branding: Incredible India
- Best Use of Technology in Tourism Promotion: Welcome to Arabia – Saudi Tourism Authority
Travel Services & Operators
Honoring excellence in travel experiences and customer service worldwide:
- Best Tour Operator: TUI
- Best Online Travel Agency: Booking.com
- Best Travel App: Guide of Dubai
- Best Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean Group
- Best River Cruise Operator: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
- Best Safari Tour Operator: &Beyond
- Best Adventure Tour Provider: Intrepid Travel
- Best Luxury Travel Company: Black Tomato
- Best Wellness Travel Agency: FIT Reisen
Technology & Innovation
Highlighting transformative technologies redefining the tourism ecosystem:
- Best Travel Tech Startup: Cityfans
- Best Use of AI in Travel: Tourism Authority of Thailand – TAT-AI
- Best Digital Tourism Experience: Pilgrimaps
- Best Virtual Travel Platform: Google
- Best Business Networking Platform: LinkedIn
- Best Platform for Tourism Promotion: Instagram
Events & MICE
Celebrating iconic global events and venues:
- Best International Festival: Cannes Film Festival
- Best Cultural Event: Carnival in Rio de Janeiro
- Best Sports Tourism Event: UEFA Champions League 2025
- Best Convention Center: Dubai World Trade Center
Food & Gastronomy
Recognizing excellence in culinary tourism and gastronomy experiences:
- Best Food Festival: Melbourne Food & Wine Festival
- Best Hotel Restaurant: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai
Sustainability & Responsibility
Celebrating leadership in environmental stewardship and ethical tourism:
- Best Sustainable Tourism Project: Green Rock LLC
- Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain: Marriott International
- Most Responsible Tour Operator: Intrepid Travel
- Best Carbon-Neutral Tourism Project: Palau – Carbon Neutral Destination Program
Individuals & Leadership
Recognizing the people who shape the global tourism industry:
- Tourism Person of the Year: H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais
- Best Woman in Tourism Leadership: Hala Matar Choufany
- Best Tourism Entrepreneur: Cotur
- Tourism Innovator Award: GetYourGuide
- Lifetime Achievement in Tourism: Dr. Taleb Rifai
Luxury & Lifestyle
- Best Private Jet Charter Company: NetJets
- Best Yacht Charter Company: Fraser Yachts
- Best Luxury Train Journey: La Dolce Vita Orient Express – Accor
Digital & Media
- Best Tourism Video Campaign: “Feel the Rhythm of Korea” – Korea Tourism Organization
- Best Social Media Strategy: Visit Dubai
Transport & Mobility
- Best Car Rental Company: National Car Rental
- Best Ride-Hailing Service: Uber
- Best Cruise Port: Willemstad, Curaçao – Netherlands
Health, Safety & Inclusion
- Best Accessible Tourism Project: Visit Flanders
- Best Diversity & Inclusion Program: NEOM – Saudi Arabia
- Best Crisis Response in Tourism: Santorini, Greece – Earthquake Recovery
Education & Development
- Best Tourism Education Program: The AIM Foundation – Tourism Camp Armenia
- Best Hospitality School: EHL Hospitality Business School
- Best Internship Program: Marriott International
- Best Training Initiative: GSTC Sustainable Tourism Training Program
Real Estate & Investment
- Best Tourism Infrastructure Project: The Red Sea Project – Saudi Arabia
- Best Hospitality Development Project: Galataport Istanbul
- Best Public-Private Partnership: Portugal Tourism Board & Pestana Hotel Group
- Best Tourism Destination Developer: Aldar Properties
- Best Hospitality Investment Fund: Kasada Capital
Special Recognitions
- Best Community-Based Tourism Initiative: Nanitravels
- Best Destination Wedding Planner: Palmary Events
- Best Regenerative Tourism Project: Aupaba Institute
- Best Social Impact Tourism Initiative: Fondation Les Deux Rivières – Gabon
New Chapter in Global Tourism Diplomacy
In his remarks, Mr. Bulut Bağcı, President of the World Tourism Forum Institute, said:
“The World Tourism Awards celebrate those who lead by example — the pioneers redefining travel through innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. This year’s winners embody the transformation our industry needs in a new era of responsible growth.”
The upcoming Gala Dinner on October 20, 2025, will bring together all awardees and high-level guests for an unforgettable celebration of vision, leadership, and collaboration in the heart of Europe.
The World Tourism Forum Institute is a global organization dedicated to driving innovation, investment, and sustainability in the travel and hospitality sector. Through high-level forums, awards, and strategic partnerships, WTFI fosters collaboration among governments, investors, and industry leaders to shape the future of tourism worldwide.
