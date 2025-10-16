The World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) proudly announces the winners of the World Tourism Awards 2025, recognizing the world’s most outstanding destinations, organizations, innovators, and leaders shaping the future of global travel and hospitality.

The official Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony will be held on October 20, 2025, at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium in Brussels, bringing together international leaders from government, business, and culture to celebrate excellence and innovation across the global tourism landscape.

Destination Excellence in Tourism

The awards for outstanding destinations highlight the world’s most inspiring travel experiences and achievements in cultural, environmental, and investment development:

Best Global Destination: France

Best Emerging Destination: Benjamin Vallée for Parc Omega

Best Sustainable Destination: Mozambique

Best Heritage Destination: Egypt

Best Nature-Based Destination: Benjamin Vallée for Parc Omega

Best Beach Destination: Maldives

Best Mountain Destination: Courchevel, France

Best Cultural Tourism Destination: Uzbekistan

Best Culinary Destination: Azerbaijan

Best National Park: Virunga National Park – DRC

Best MICE Destination: Malaysia

Best Sports Destination: Qatar

Best Shopping Travel Destination: Paris, France

Most Secure Destination: Iceland

Best Tourism Investment Destination: Angola

Angola Best Health-Safe Destination: Singapore

Hospitality & Accommodation

Celebrating creativity, luxury, and excellence across the global hotel industry:

Best Luxury Hotel: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Best Boutique Hotel: Il San Pietro di Positano – Italy

Best Eco-Hotel: Arctic TreeHouse Hotel – Finland

Best Resort Hotel: Club Nena – Antalya, Türkiye

Best Business Hotel: Aman Tokyo

Best City Hotel: Rosewood London

Best Airport Hotel: Hilton London Heathrow Airport

Best All-Inclusive Hotel: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island – Abu Dhabi

Best Family-Friendly Hotel: Tiffany Hotels Cuba

Tiffany Hotels Cuba Best Hotel Design: The Chedi Andermatt – Switzerland

Airlines & Aviation

Recognizing exceptional performance, service, and sustainability in air travel:

Best International Airline: Turkish Airlines

Best Low-Cost Airline: Ryanair

Best Inflight Experience: Qatar Airways

Best Airline for Business Travelers: Emirates

Most Sustainable Airline: Air France – KLM Group

Best Airport: Dubai International Airport

Best Airport Lounge: Lufthansa First Class Terminal

Best VIP Terminal: JETEX Dubai

Best Airport for Sustainability: Athens International Airport

Athens International Airport Best Airport Duty Free: Hamad International Airport / Qatar Duty Free

Tourism Boards & Ministries

Recognizing exceptional public-sector leadership and branding innovation:

Best National Tourism Board: ENIT – Italy

Best City Tourism Office: Visit Abu Dhabi

Most Innovative Tourism Campaign: Tourism Authority of Thailand – "Half-Half Thai Travel"

Best Tourism Branding: Incredible India

Incredible India Best Use of Technology in Tourism Promotion: Welcome to Arabia – Saudi Tourism Authority

Travel Services & Operators

Honoring excellence in travel experiences and customer service worldwide:

Best Tour Operator: TUI

Best Online Travel Agency: Booking.com

Best Travel App: Guide of Dubai

Best Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean Group

Best River Cruise Operator: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Best Safari Tour Operator: &Beyond

Best Adventure Tour Provider: Intrepid Travel

Best Luxury Travel Company: Black Tomato

Black Tomato Best Wellness Travel Agency: FIT Reisen

Technology & Innovation

Highlighting transformative technologies redefining the tourism ecosystem:

Best Travel Tech Startup: Cityfans

Best Use of AI in Travel: Tourism Authority of Thailand – TAT-AI

Best Digital Tourism Experience: Pilgrimaps

Best Virtual Travel Platform: Google

Best Business Networking Platform: LinkedIn

LinkedIn Best Platform for Tourism Promotion: Instagram

Events & MICE

Celebrating iconic global events and venues:

Best International Festival: Cannes Film Festival

Best Cultural Event: Carnival in Rio de Janeiro

Best Sports Tourism Event: UEFA Champions League 2025

UEFA Champions League 2025 Best Convention Center: Dubai World Trade Center

Food & Gastronomy

Recognizing excellence in culinary tourism and gastronomy experiences:

Best Food Festival: Melbourne Food & Wine Festival

Melbourne Food & Wine Festival Best Hotel Restaurant: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai

Sustainability & Responsibility

Celebrating leadership in environmental stewardship and ethical tourism:

Best Sustainable Tourism Project: Green Rock LLC

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel Chain: Marriott International

Most Responsible Tour Operator: Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel Best Carbon-Neutral Tourism Project: Palau – Carbon Neutral Destination Program

Individuals & Leadership

Recognizing the people who shape the global tourism industry:

Tourism Person of the Year: H.E. Shaikha Al Nowais

Best Woman in Tourism Leadership: Hala Matar Choufany

Best Tourism Entrepreneur: Cotur

Tourism Innovator Award: GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide Lifetime Achievement in Tourism: Dr. Taleb Rifai

Luxury & Lifestyle

Best Private Jet Charter Company: NetJets

Best Yacht Charter Company: Fraser Yachts

Fraser Yachts Best Luxury Train Journey: La Dolce Vita Orient Express – Accor

Digital & Media

Best Tourism Video Campaign: "Feel the Rhythm of Korea" – Korea Tourism Organization

“Feel the Rhythm of Korea” – Korea Tourism Organization Best Social Media Strategy: Visit Dubai

Transport & Mobility

Best Car Rental Company: National Car Rental

Best Ride-Hailing Service: Uber

Uber Best Cruise Port: Willemstad, Curaçao – Netherlands

Health, Safety & Inclusion

Best Accessible Tourism Project: Visit Flanders

Best Diversity & Inclusion Program: NEOM – Saudi Arabia

NEOM – Saudi Arabia Best Crisis Response in Tourism: Santorini, Greece – Earthquake Recovery

Education & Development

Best Tourism Education Program: The AIM Foundation – Tourism Camp Armenia

Best Hospitality School: EHL Hospitality Business School

Best Internship Program: Marriott International

Marriott International Best Training Initiative: GSTC Sustainable Tourism Training Program

Real Estate & Investment

Best Tourism Infrastructure Project: The Red Sea Project – Saudi Arabia

Best Hospitality Development Project: Galataport Istanbul

Best Public-Private Partnership: Portugal Tourism Board & Pestana Hotel Group

Best Tourism Destination Developer: Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties Best Hospitality Investment Fund: Kasada Capital

Special Recognitions

Best Community-Based Tourism Initiative: Nanitravels

Best Destination Wedding Planner: Palmary Events

Best Regenerative Tourism Project: Aupaba Institute

Aupaba Institute Best Social Impact Tourism Initiative: Fondation Les Deux Rivières – Gabon

New Chapter in Global Tourism Diplomacy

In his remarks, Mr. Bulut Bağcı, President of the World Tourism Forum Institute, said:

“The World Tourism Awards celebrate those who lead by example — the pioneers redefining travel through innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. This year’s winners embody the transformation our industry needs in a new era of responsible growth.”

The upcoming Gala Dinner on October 20, 2025, will bring together all awardees and high-level guests for an unforgettable celebration of vision, leadership, and collaboration in the heart of Europe.

The World Tourism Forum Institute is a global organization dedicated to driving innovation, investment, and sustainability in the travel and hospitality sector. Through high-level forums, awards, and strategic partnerships, WTFI fosters collaboration among governments, investors, and industry leaders to shape the future of tourism worldwide.