Wine in Israel is highly political and 80% kosher. The Bible mentions wine from Israel hundreds of times. Women are not created equal in Israels’ wine culture.

Israel is a major wine player, producing award-winning kosher varietals that are not just for religious holidays, rites, and ritual meals. Women are not empowered yet. This premium wine article lays it all out and has the insight. Cheers!

