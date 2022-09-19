Wine Event season: No reservations required

Wine Road, an association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, announces their upcoming 2022 – 2023 event season featuring their three signature annual events: Wine & Food Affair, Winter WINEland and Barrel Tasting. In a return to the events’ pre-pandemic format, all three events will not require reservations, but instead allow guests to visit any participating wineries stretching across Sonoma County’s Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River Valleys throughout the event weekend.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News