Wine Barrels Market Size Worth USD 6.96 billion by 2032

The Wine Barrels Market size is valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by 6.96 billion significantly from 2022 to 2032.

Over the forecast period, the global wine barrel market will experience significant growth. A barrel is a cylindrical hollow container made from wooden planks bound with wooden or metal hoops. The term “wine bar” can also be used to describe any barrel that holds spirits, such as “brandy” and “burgundy.” It does two things. It allows for a slow introduction of oxygen to the wine.

Wine barrels are used primarily to age wine. The wine barrel is used to preserve the wine for the sedimentation of large solid particles. The wine undergoes various chemical changes during the aging process to impart different flavors. Wine barrels can last up to 100 years. After the first use, wine barrels retain 51% of the original wine extract. However, this extract decreases with each subsequent use.

Global wine barrel markets are segmented according to oakwood, wine type, wine processing, toast level, region, and geography. The market can be classified based on its type into American oak wood (French oak wood), Eastern oak wood (American oak wood), and so forth. These are the different types of wine barrels that are used for wine preparation. The barrel used will affect the taste and the flavor of the wine.

French Oak wood has the highest levels of tannin among all oak types. French oak wood barrels are high-quality barrels that produce premium quality wines. Oakwood enhances wine’s flavor by adding typical flavors such as vanilla, butter, or spice to the wine. American oak barrels can store all types of wine in different sizes. The same oak tree used in French Oak is also found in Hungary and Eastern Europe. Wineries use European oak barrels to make wine. Because it is so similar to French oak, but at a lower cost, Eastern European oak is preferred.

The global market can be divided into red or white wines based on the wine type. The global market can be divided into four categories based on the level of oak wood toast: untoasted, light, medium, and heavy toast. For wine, the barrel’s interior is often “toasted” at varying degrees to increase color and flavor. The barrel will release more flavor and character the more it is burned. The global market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Driving Factors

Due to growing wine demand worldwide, the wine barrel market is on the rise. Wine barrels are a critical factor in the growth of the market. They age the wine, making it richer in quality and taste. Wine barrels can store wine with additional benefits such as lower astringency, excellent stability, and vibrant color. The market for wine barrels has seen an increase in demand. Instead of using oak wine barrels, manufacturers now use oak chips, powders, and blocks to impart oak aromas and flavors to their wine. This will negatively impact the demand for oak wine barrels. The market growth may also be affected by the high price of barrels.

Restraining Factors

Oak wine barrels are one of the most popular types of barrels for winemaking. Their prices are high, and they are on the rise. Alternatives to oak barrels include blocks, powders, and chips in regular metal vats. These will provide oak flavor and aroma. This is a problem for the growth of wine barrel markets. A huge market exists for health-conscious consumers who prefer low-content alcohol drinks. There are many health benefits to wine. Wine is high in antioxidants and helps to maintain a healthy heart. Due to the increasing number of young people worldwide, the wine barrel market is showing a tendency toward growth. A growing number of wine lovers are also interested in exploring new types and tastes of wine. Oak wine barrels are best suited for winemaking because they produce wine with rich quality and flavor. The problem is that oak wine barrels are more expensive than they used to be due to the increased demand and lower supply. This is a grave threat to the growth and sustainability of the global wine barrels industry. Due to the partial shutdown of bars, pubs, and restaurants, Covid -19 had a significant impact on the wine barrel industry. These temporary closures harmed wineries all over the globe. Supply chains were also disrupted.

Key Market Segments

Type

French Oak Wood

American Oak Wood

Others (Eastern European oak etc.)

Application

White Wine

Red Wine

Key Market Players included in the report:

Tonnellerie Francois Freres (TFF)

Oeneo

Nadalie

World Cooperage

Bouchared Cooperages

G & P Garbellotto S.p.A

The Barrel Mill

Kelvin Cooperage

Recent development

South Carolina Oak to Barrel LLC, a wine barrel manufacturer, announced that it had invested US$ 7 million in South Carolina to establish a new facility.

Canton unveils new barrels: Canton five and 500 Puncheaon. Canton Cooperage, LLC participates in wine exhibitions to draw customers’ attention and recognize them through awards.

Canton Cooperage, LLC recently launched Canton Five, the best American Oak barrel that adds depth, texture, and complexity to high-end red blends.

