Will National Immigration Emergency Hurt German Tourism?

According to local news sources, the newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to declare a national emergency to address Germany's migration crisis.

According to local news sources, the newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to declare a national emergency to address Germany’s migration crisis.

Berlin has reportedly already notified the ambassadors of neighboring countries regarding the chancellor’s decision to declare a national emergency.

National emergency declaration would enable the German government to prioritize its own policies over European Union regulations.

In an effort to deter migrants, Berlin plans to invoke Article 72 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which allows member states to maintain law and order and ensure internal security.

Germany shares a 3,700km land border with nine countries, including Poland, Austria, France, and the Netherlands, all of which are part of the EU’s Schengen area that permits passport-free travel for most EU citizens and many non-EU nationals.

Earlier this week, Alexander Dobrindt, Germany’s newly appointed interior minister, informed the press that the country would implement stricter border controls, resulting in an increased number of asylum application rejections.

The objective is to convey a clear message to both the world and Europe that Germany’s policy has undergone a significant change, the minister added.

According to German news sources, Dobrindt directed the head of the Federal Police to overlook a directive issued in 2015 by former Chancellor Angela Merkel, which permitted the entry of over a million migrants into the country during the peak of the 2015-16 European refugee crisis.

It is not clear yet whether or how new regulations may affect Germany’s tourism, both – within the European Union and inbound tourism from outside of EU.

Few years ago, Germany ranked as the eighth most popular destination globally, attracting a total of 407.26 million overnight stays. This figure encompasses 68.83 million nights spent by international visitors, with the largest groups of foreign tourists in originating from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Furthermore, over 30% of Germans choose to vacation within their own country. The Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Reports indicate that Germany held the third position out of 136 countries in the 2017 report, recognized as one of the safest travel destinations in the world.

In that same year, Germany welcomed more than 30.4 million international tourists, generating over $38 billion in tourism revenue. The combined effects of domestic and international travel contribute directly over EUR43.2 billion to the German GDP. When considering indirect and induced effects, the tourism sector accounts for 4.5% of the GDP and supports 2 million jobs, representing 4.8% of total employment. The ITB Berlin stands as the premier tourism trade fair globally.

Surveys reveal that the primary motivations for tourists visiting Germany include its rich culture, outdoor recreational opportunities, traditional holidays and festivities, scenic countryside, and vibrant cities.