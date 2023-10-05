Will Geo Politics dictate the vote for World Expo 2030 Host City?

The venue for World EXPO 2030 will be decided by BIE members in November 2023.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE; English: International Bureau of Expositions) is an intergovernmental organization created to supervise international exhibitions (also known as expos, global expos, or world expos) falling under the jurisdiction of the Convention Relating to International Exhibitions.

Currently, three cities are competing to be the host of the largest EXPO in the world in the year 2030. They are

Busan, South Korea

Rome, Italy

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Russia was the first to submit a bid, with a submission for Moscow on 25 April 2021. This opened a six-month window for other submissions to be made by 29 October. Following five conferences to attract attention for a 2030 bid, South Korea submitted a proposal for Busan on 23 June 2021. Italy was the third country to submit a bid, proposing the city of Rome as a host city. Ukraine submitted a bid for Odesa on 15 October. Saudi Arabia submitted a bid for Riyadh on 29 October.

Why Expo 2030 is enormously important to Riyadh?

2030 is 7 years away, but out of all World Expos, it is a specifically important year for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom has been creating mega projects after mega projects, opened its closed country to world tourism, and managed to move the stakes for tourism not only in the kingdom but also worldwide. It resulted in HE Ahmed Al Khateeb becoming the go-to person during COVID-19, and earning him the title of the Global Tourism Minister currently.

Saudi Arabia is going all out bitting on 2030 and the Crown Prince made 2030 the goal for the vision of his country to transform the country by 2030.

Having this transition come to a milestone in 2030 is what everyone in the Kingdom is working toward.

Having the World Expo hosted in Riyadh would most certainly mean an all-about approach to make this Expo aligned with the progress in Saudi Vision 2030, but also turn it into something spectacular the world has not experienced.

Reaching this global goal, getting the world to share the excitement in the Kingdom and endorse this excitement in helping Saudi Arabia to keep converting into an open society many are aiming for, and rewarding Riyadh to be the host of Expo 2030 may not be a sure outcome.

Reasons for Rome and Riyadh to host Expo 2030

Geo-politics may dictate a decision

Geo-politics are taking over, and only some countries stand on their own grounds. An example is Rome. Of course, Rome is also highly qualified, but it follows a successful World Expo 2015 concluded in Italy – and seems to be a more political move.

The European Union is dealing with a catastrophic refugee crisis. Italy is at the forefront and needs to stop immigrants from moving north. Insiders say EU countries package support from Brussels for Italy not only with money but with the assurance to vote for Rome to become the venue for World Expo 2030.

Montenegro remains brave and independent

Montenegro recently pledged its support for Riyadh and is welcoming direct flights from Saudi Arabia with high-spending Saudi tourists. EU countries are upset at Montenegro going against their pledge to award Italy another World Expo.

Of course, Montenegro needs European support even more and is now sandwiched into a political crisis because of what should be an open and free vote.

Geo Politics are in power here overshadowing political decisions with best decisions, and this is a development the world sees not only on EXPO 2030 but many other issues- sadly.

Saudi Arabia is not conducting an open campaign such as Busan, South Korea does, but is playing a role in the background to attract votes. Even France is not off the table yet.

Riyadh is not giving up on France yet

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), responsible for the Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030, held a seminar in cooperation with the Riyadh Expo 2030 team in Paris. The seminar focused on the Expo sub-theme ‘Prosperity for All’, and was attended by representatives from member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and global experts.

During the seminar, H.R.H. Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the USA, said: “Saudi Arabia is becoming the fastest growing economy among the G20 countries, with non-oil government revenues having more than doubled.” She added: “The Kingdom achieved the highest employment rate in its history, increased participation of women in the workforce, and registered a significant growth of small and medium enterprises, with nearly 40% of startup businesses owned by women.”

Highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to finding common solutions, H.E. Fahad Al-Ruwaily, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to France, commented: “As we seek to find shared solutions, today I want to pledge to you that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to working together as a partner with all nations, to achieve our common aspirations. We are committed to utilizing Riyadh Expo 2030 to further catalyze the collaboration necessary to achieve our shared goals.”

“We are committed to sharing the opportunities of building the Expo with the whole world, and our vision of Riyadh Expo 2030 is as an Expo ‘Built by the World, for the World’.” He highlighted the strength of the cooperation and partnership between Saudi Arabia and France and the broad development it has witnessed in recent years.

The seminar was part of a series organized by the RCRC in Paris under the theme ‘Prosperity for All’. It discussed ways to address inequalities and imbalances in the world, with every nation contributing through the prism of its culture, context, and aspirations, ultimately working towards a more inclusive world that meets the needs of humanity.

