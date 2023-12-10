Why Visit Guam, USA? Uniquely Beautiful, Healthy, Delicious

Located in the clear blue waters of the Western Pacific Ocean, a little more than 7 flight hours from Honolulu, but less than 4 hours to Tokyo, some may think, it’s a little Hawaii, but it’s more, and it’s different, and at the same time it’s so much like the Aloha State.

United Airlines is the only commercial airline with commercial passenger flights from the US to this American Territory via Honolulu. Flights on United Airlines to Guam are usually very expensive due to the monopoly the airline enjoys to be allowed to fly between these two US destinations. There is however competition on Japanese and Korean carriers to connect to Guam via Japan or South Korea.

Granted, you can watch Hawaii TV, bank at First Hawaiian Bank, or eat at Hawaii’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant “Eggs and Things“, but Guam remains unexplored, unknown not only to most Americans and travelers in the world but is a favorite among repeat visitors from Korea and Japan.

With the Guam Visitors Bureau exhibiting at US trade shows, such as IMEX, and POW WOW, more fellow Americans, Canadians, Europeans, and Australians are adding Guam to their bucket list. Indians are eying Guam for Indian Weddings, and Chinese visitors may come back to explore more in Guam soon.

The word about Guam is out in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where wealthy tourists are looking to travel to new destinations worth exploring.

Tourists are often welcome at the airport with open arms, including music and applause when they come to enjoy the island’s beaches, water activities, historical sites, and culture, or for shopping, until they drop experiences.

Traveling to Guam can be an exciting and unique experience for several reasons:

Guam is a United States territory located in the western Pacific Ocean. As a U.S. territory, Guam is governed by U.S. federal law and falls under the jurisdiction of the United States. Here are some key points about Guam’s status as a U.S. territory:

Why Guam, USA?

Territorial Status: Guam is an unincorporated territory of the United States, meaning it is not a part of any U.S. state and does not have the same level of representation in the federal government as a state. Instead, it is governed by a local government under the Organic Act of Guam. U.S. Citizenship: The people of Guam are U.S. citizens by birthright. They have the same legal rights and protections as citizens of the 50 U.S. states. Guamanians can serve in the U.S. military, and they participate in U.S. elections, including presidential elections. Local Government: Guam has its own locally elected government, including a governor and a legislature. The government of Guam has authority over many local matters, such as education, transportation, and healthcare, but certain federal laws and regulations also apply. Military Presence: Guam is strategically important to the United States due to its location in the western Pacific. It hosts several U.S. military installations, including Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam. These bases play a vital role in U.S. defense and national security. Economy: The U.S. military presence is a significant driver of Guam’s economy. Tourism is also a major industry, with visitors attracted to the island’s natural beauty, beaches, and cultural attractions. Additionally, some international companies operate in Guam. Education and Healthcare: Guam has its education system and healthcare services, although they are subject to federal oversight and standards. The island is home to the University of Guam, which offers higher education opportunities. Culture: Guam has a rich cultural heritage influenced by indigenous Chamorro traditions, Spanish colonialism, and American culture. The island celebrates its unique identity through cultural events, festivals, and traditional practices. Time Zone: Guam is in the Chamorro Standard Time (ChST) zone, which is 10 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC+10). This time zone is unique to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Language: English and Chamorro are the official languages of Guam. English is widely spoken and used in government and education, while Chamorro is an important part of the island’s cultural heritage.

Guam’s status as a U.S. territory provides its residents with many benefits and protections, while also offering a unique cultural identity shaped by its history and geography.

Guam Natural Beauty:

Guam is known for its stunning natural landscapes, including pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical jungles. Tumon Bay and Ritidian Point are popular destinations for beachgoers and nature enthusiasts.It has breathtaking natural beauty, with a variety of landscapes and outdoor attractions that showcase the island’s unique charm.

Here are some aspects of Guam’s natural beauty:

Pristine Beaches: Guam boasts some of the most beautiful beaches in the Pacific region. Tumon Bay Beach, Ypao Beach, and Ritidian Point Beach are just a few examples of the island’s stunning sandy shores. These beaches offer crystal-clear waters, ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and sunbathing. Coral Reefs: Guam’s coral reefs are teeming with vibrant marine life, making it a paradise for snorkelers and scuba divers. You can explore the underwater world and encounter colorful coral formations, tropical fish, and even sea turtles. Lush Rainforests: Inland, you’ll find lush rainforests with dense vegetation, waterfalls, and hiking trails. Hiking enthusiasts can explore areas like Tarzan Falls, Marbo Cave, and Fai Fai Loop to experience the island’s natural beauty up close. Lookout Points: Guam offers numerous lookout points with panoramic views of the island’s landscapes. Two Lovers Point is one such spot, providing breathtaking vistas of the Pacific Ocean and lush greenery. Unique Flora and Fauna: Guam is home to various plant and animal species found nowhere else in the world. The island’s unique biodiversity includes the Mariana Fruit Bat, or “fanihi,” and indigenous tree species like the ifit and the Spanish Plum tree. Waterfalls: While Guam may not have the tallest waterfalls in the world, it does have some charming and accessible ones. Locations like Cetti Bay Overlook and Inarajan Pools feature cascading waterfalls and natural swimming holes. Tidal Pools: Natural tidal pools, such as those found at Merizo’s Priest Pools, offer a unique way to enjoy the ocean’s beauty while surrounded by rocks and cliffs. Sunrise and Sunset Views: Guam’s geographical location allows for stunning sunrise and sunset views. Watching the sunrise over the Pacific Ocean or set behind the lush hills is a memorable experience. Underwater Caves: For experienced divers, Guam offers the opportunity to explore underwater caves and tunnels, providing a sense of adventure and wonder. Tranquil Rivers: Several rivers flow through Guam’s interior, offering a serene setting for kayaking or canoeing amid lush vegetation.

Overall, Guam’s natural beauty is a testament to its status as a tropical paradise in the western Pacific.

A Unique Culture only in Guam:

Guam’s culture is a fascinating blend of indigenous Chamorro traditions and the influences of Spanish, American, and other Pacific Island cultures. Here are some key aspects that make Guam’s culture unique:

Chamorro Heritage: The Chamorro people are the indigenous inhabitants of Guam and have a rich cultural heritage. Their customs, language, and traditions are an integral part of Guam’s identity. Chamorro culture emphasizes respect for the land, family bonds, and a strong sense of community. Language: The Chamorro language is an essential part of Guam’s culture. While English is widely spoken and understood, efforts are made to preserve and promote the Chamorro language. Many Chamorros still use Chamorro words and phrases in their daily lives. Festivals and Celebrations: Guam hosts a variety of cultural festivals and events throughout the year. One of the most significant celebrations is the Guam Micronesia Island Fair, which showcases the diverse cultures of the region through dance, music, food, and crafts. Traditional Dance and Music: Chamorro dance and music play a vital role in cultural expression. Traditional dances like the “Sotis” and “Chotis” are often performed at cultural events, and instruments like the “guma’gans” (drums) and “guitarra” (guitar) are used in Chamorro music. Arts and Crafts: Guam has a rich tradition of arts and crafts, including weaving, pottery, and carving. Traditional items like woven baskets and latte stone carvings are valued for their cultural significance. Religious Beliefs: The influence of Catholicism, introduced by Spanish colonizers, is evident in Guam’s religious practices. Many Chamorros are Catholic, and religious events, such as the annual Santa Marian Kamalen (Feast of the Immaculate Conception), are important cultural celebrations. Cuisine: Chamorro cuisine is a unique blend of indigenous flavors with Spanish, American, and Asian influences. Dishes like “kelaguen” (marinated meat or seafood), “red rice,” and “tuba” (fermented coconut sap) reflect the island’s diverse culinary heritage. Family and Community: The concept of “inafa’maolek,” which translates to “making things right,” emphasizes the importance of family and community harmony. Guam’s culture places a strong emphasis on family ties and mutual support. Influences from Colonization: Guam’s history includes periods of colonization by Spain and the United States. These colonial influences are still visible in aspects of the culture, architecture, and even the legal system. Resilience and Identity: Despite the challenges posed by colonization and the influence of foreign cultures, Chamorros have worked diligently to preserve their cultural identity and maintain their unique traditions.

Visitors to Guam have the opportunity to immerse themselves in this unique culture, attend cultural events, taste traditional Chamorro cuisine, and learn about the island’s rich history.

The blend of indigenous traditions and external influences has created a distinctive and vibrant cultural tapestry that is a source of pride for the people of Guam.

Historical Sites in Guam:

Guam has a rich and complex history, and several historical sites on the island offer insights into its past. Here are some notable historical sites to visit in Guam:

War in the Pacific National Historical Park: This park commemorates the events of World War II in the Pacific and the role Guam played in the conflict. Visitors can explore relics from the war, including bunkers, pillboxes, and military equipment. The park also offers informative exhibits and guided tours. Asan Beach Park: Asan Beach Park is part of the War in the Pacific National Historical Park and was the site of intense fighting during World War II. Visitors can see remnants of the war, such as the Asan Beach Overlook and the Asan Bay Overlook, which provide views of the beach and the battles that took place there. Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad: Also known as Fort Soledad, this historic Spanish fort was built in the late 17th century. It served as a defensive structure during the Spanish colonial period. The fort offers a glimpse into Guam’s Spanish heritage and provides panoramic views of the surrounding area. Plaza de España: Located in the capital city of Hagåtña (formerly Agana), Plaza de España is a historic square that features remnants of Spanish colonial architecture. Notable structures include the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica and the Azotea, a Spanish-era building. Ritidian Point: Ritidian Point is a natural and historical site on Guam’s northern tip. It was once home to ancient Chamorro villages, and evidence of prehistoric settlements can still be seen. The area also includes scenic beaches and the Ritidian Unit of the War in the Pacific National Historical Park. Latte Stone Park: Latte stones are ancient megalithic structures unique to the Chamorro culture. Latte Stone Park in Hagåtña features several of these stone pillars, which were used to support houses in precolonial times. It offers insights into Guam’s indigenous heritage. Talofofo Falls: Located in Talofofo, this waterfall is not only a beautiful natural attraction but also the site of the Talofofo Caves, which served as a refuge for Chamorro people during times of conflict. The caves are accessible for exploration. Guam Museum: The Guam Museum in Hagåtña features exhibits that cover the island’s history, culture, and heritage. It provides a comprehensive overview of Guam’s past, including its indigenous Chamorro roots and its colonial history. Inarajan Pools: These natural tidal pools, also known as the Inarajan Natural Pools, are said to have been used by Chamorro people for hundreds of years. They are both a historical and recreational attraction, allowing visitors to swim in the calm, clear waters. Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport: The airport itself is a historical site due to its role during World War II. Visitors can find displays and memorials commemorating the war’s impact on Guam, including the Guam War Dog Memorial.

Exploring these historical sites on Guam provides a deeper understanding of the island’s diverse and storied history, from its indigenous Chamorro heritage to its colonial past and wartime experiences.

Water Activities in Guam:

Guam is a tropical paradise with an abundance of water activities and beautiful beaches to enjoy. Whether you’re an adventure seeker or prefer a relaxing day by the sea, Guam offers a wide range of water-related experiences:

Snorkeling and Scuba Diving: Guam’s crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs make it a prime destination for snorkeling and scuba diving. Popular dive sites include Fish Eye Marine Park, Blue Hole, and the Apra Harbor wrecks. Parasailing: Experience breathtaking views of the island from the air by going parasailing. You can enjoy this adventure activity in Tumon Bay. Jet Skiing and Waterskiing: Rent a jet ski or go waterskiing to add some excitement to your beach day. Many rental operators are available on Guam’s beaches. Kayaking and Paddleboarding: Explore Guam’s coastlines and calm bays by renting a kayak or paddleboard. These activities are suitable for all skill levels and provide a peaceful way to experience the island’s beauty. Fishing: Guam offers excellent opportunities for deep-sea fishing, where you can catch various species, including marlin, tuna, and dorado. There are fishing charters available for both novice and experienced anglers. Boat Tours: Take a boat tour to explore nearby islands, such as the uninhabited Cocos Island or the picturesque Mariana Islands. Many tours offer opportunities for snorkeling and dolphin watching. Banana Boat Rides: For a fun family activity or group adventure, try a banana boat ride, where you and your companions ride an inflatable banana-shaped boat pulled by a speedboat.

Beaches in Guam:

Tumon Beach: Located in the heart of Guam’s tourist district, Tumon Beach is known for its powdery white sand and calm, turquoise waters. It’s a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports. Ypao Beach Park: This family-friendly beach features a large park area with picnic facilities, making it a great place for a beachfront barbecue. It’s also a popular spot for snorkeling and paddleboarding. Ritidian Point: Located in the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Ritidian Point offers a secluded and pristine beach surrounded by lush jungle. It’s an ideal spot for nature lovers and those seeking tranquility. Gun Beach: Named for the World War II gun placements nearby, Gun Beach is a favorite spot for surfers and bodyboarders. It also offers snorkeling opportunities. Coco Palm Garden Beach: This quiet beach on the eastern side of the island provides a relaxing escape. It’s known for its coconut palm trees and tranquil atmosphere. Tagachang Beach: Located on the western side of the island, Tagachang Beach is a hidden gem with fine white sand and excellent snorkeling conditions. Inarajan Pools: While not a traditional beach, the Inarajan Natural Pools are natural tidal pools formed by lava rocks. They provide a unique and safe place to swim, surrounded by natural beauty. Faifai Beach: Located near Talofofo Bay, Faifai Beach is known for its scenic views and calm waters, making it a great spot for relaxation and swimming.

Guam has Delicious Food:

Guam offers a diverse and delicious culinary experience influenced by its indigenous Chamorro culture, as well as Spanish, American, Filipino, and Asian flavors. Here are some of the must-try dishes and foods you should explore while in Guam:

Red Rice: A staple in Chamorro cuisine, red rice is made by cooking white rice with achiote (annatto) seeds, which give it its distinctive reddish color and a slightly nutty flavor. Kelaguen: This traditional Chamorro dish features marinated meat (often chicken or fish) mixed with lemon juice, coconut, and spicy peppers. It’s typically served cold and has a zesty and savory flavor. Tinaktak: Tinaktak is a comforting dish made with ground beef or chicken cooked in coconut milk with various vegetables like squash, eggplant, and spinach. It’s flavored with garlic and coconut. Chicken Adobo: A Filipino-inspired dish popular in Guam, chicken adobo consists of chicken pieces marinated and cooked in a savory sauce made from soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and spices. Chamorro BBQ: Guam is famous for its barbecue, which includes grilled meat (often chicken or spare ribs) coated in a sweet and savory sauce made from soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and spices. It’s a favorite at local fiestas and barbecues. Estufao: A hearty stew featuring pork, chicken, or beef simmered in soy sauce, vinegar, and garlic. It’s often served with red rice and is a flavorful comfort food. Coconut Desserts: Coconut plays a significant role in Chamorro desserts. Coconut candy, coconut turnovers (buñelos uhang), and coconut bread (potu) are popular sweet treats. Latte Stone Cookies: These cookies are shaped like Guam’s iconic latte stones, which are ancient megalithic pillars. They make for unique and tasty souvenirs. Tuba: Tuba is a traditional Chamorro drink made from fermented coconut sap. It has a mild alcoholic content and is often enjoyed at special occasions and celebrations. Fresh Seafood: Given its location in the Pacific Ocean, Guam offers a wide variety of fresh seafood. You can savor dishes like grilled or steamed fish, seafood soups, and seafood platters. Fritada: Fritada is a Filipino dish of deep-fried pork pieces, often served with a garlic vinegar dipping sauce. It’s a popular snack or appetizer in Guam. Pan de Leche: A sweet and soft bread roll that is perfect for breakfast or a light snack. It’s often enjoyed with coffee or hot chocolate. Shrimp Patties: These deep-fried patties are made from ground shrimp mixed with spices and vegetables. They are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Fresh Tropical Fruits: Guam offers an array of tropical fruits like papayas, mangoes, coconuts, and bananas, which are often served as snacks or used in desserts and beverages.

Exploring Guam’s culinary scene is a delightful way to experience its culture and history. Many local restaurants and food stalls offer these delicious dishes, and you’ll find a variety of flavors that reflect the island’s unique culinary heritage.

Shopping in Guam

Guam is a popular shopping destination, thanks to its status as a duty-free territory. You’ll find a wide range of shopping options, from luxury brands and international retailers to local boutiques and specialty stores. Here’s a guide to shopping in Guam:

Duty-Free Shopping: One of the main draws for shoppers in Guam is the availability of duty-free goods. This means you can purchase items like high-end electronics, cosmetics, perfumes, clothing, and jewelry at lower prices compared to many other places. The most prominent duty-free shopping area is located in Tumon. T Galleria by DFS: Located in Tumon, T Galleria by DFS is a luxury shopping complex offering a wide selection of designer brands, cosmetics, jewelry, and accessories. It’s a popular destination for high-end shopping. Micronesia Mall: This large shopping mall in Dededo features a variety of stores, including fashion retailers, department stores, electronics shops, and more. It’s a convenient one-stop shopping destination. GPO Guam Premier Outlets: Located in Tamuning, GPO is an outlet mall with numerous stores offering discounted merchandise from popular brands. It’s a great place to find deals on clothing, footwear, and accessories. Agana Shopping Center: Situated in the capital city of Hagåtña, the Agana Shopping Center has a mix of shops, including clothing stores, electronics retailers, and local boutiques. It’s a convenient option for those exploring Hagåtña. Chamorro Village: For a unique shopping experience, visit Chamorro Village in Hagåtña. It’s a cultural and craft market where you can find handmade crafts, souvenirs, local artwork, and traditional Chamorro products. Local Boutiques: Guam offers a variety of local boutiques and specialty shops where you can find unique island-inspired clothing, accessories, and souvenirs. Look for local Chamorro jewelry and handmade crafts as well. Kmart Guam: If you’re looking for everyday essentials, clothing, and household items, Kmart Guam is a popular choice. It’s located in Tamuning and offers a wide range of products. Guam Premium Outlets: Located in Tamuning, this outlet mall features a mix of well-known brands offering discounted goods, making it a great place to shop for bargains. Local Markets: Keep an eye out for local farmers’ markets and village fairs, where you can purchase fresh produce, local snacks, and artisanal goods. Souvenir Shops: You’ll find souvenir shops throughout Guam offering a variety of gifts and mementos, including T-shirts, keychains, local food products, and more.

Guam’s duty-free shopping is particularly attractive for international visitors, as they can enjoy tax-free savings on certain purchases. It’s advisable to check the current duty-free allowances and restrictions to make the most of your shopping experience on the island.

Festivals and Events in Guam:

Guam hosts a variety of events and festivals throughout the year, celebrating its cultural heritage, traditions, and diverse influences. Attending these events is a great way to immerse yourself in the local culture and experience the vibrant spirit of the island. Here are some notable events and festivals in Guam:

Liberation Day: Liberation Day, celebrated on July 21st, commemorates the day when Guam was liberated from Japanese occupation during World War II. The festivities include a parade, fireworks, live music, and cultural performances. Guam Micronesia Island Fair: This annual event, usually held in May, showcases the cultural diversity of Guam and the Micronesia region. Visitors can enjoy traditional music, dance performances, arts and crafts, and delicious local cuisine. Fiestas and Village Festivals: Guam’s villages host their own fiestas throughout the year to honor their respective patron saints. These celebrations feature processions, food stalls, live music, and traditional Chamorro dance performances. The Sinåhi and San Dionisio festivals are two notable examples. Guam International Film Festival: This event highlights independent filmmakers from Guam, the Pacific region, and beyond. It screens a wide range of films and hosts Q&A sessions with directors and actors. Floral Arts and Garden Fair: Held in April, this fair features stunning floral displays, gardening workshops, and competitions. It’s a great opportunity to appreciate the island’s natural beauty and gardening talent. Guam BBQ Block Party: A celebration of Guam’s barbecue culture, this event offers a variety of grilled dishes, live music, and family-friendly activities. It typically takes place in Tumon. Marianas Beer and BBQ Festival: Beer enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of craft beers and delicious barbecue offerings at this festival. Live music and entertainment add to the festive atmosphere. Guam International Marathon: Held in April, this marathon attracts runners from around the world. Participants can choose from various race categories and enjoy scenic routes along Guam’s coastline. Guam Micronesia Island Fair: This annual event, usually held in May, showcases the cultural diversity of Guam and the Micronesia region. Visitors can enjoy traditional music, dance performances, arts and crafts, and delicious local cuisine. Guam Food and Wine Festival: Foodies will appreciate this culinary extravaganza featuring gourmet cuisine, wine tastings, and celebrity chefs. It’s a must-visit for those who want to savor the island’s culinary delights. Christmas Illumination: Guam gets into the festive spirit during the holiday season with colorful Christmas lights and decorations throughout the island. The Guam Christmas Illumination event is a highlight, featuring festive displays and entertainment. Easter Egg Hunts: Various venues across Guam host Easter egg hunts and family-friendly activities during the Easter holiday. It’s a fun way to celebrate with children.

Hotels & Resorts in Guam:

Guam is home to numerous resorts that offer a wide range of accommodations, amenities, and beautiful beachfront settings. Here are some well-known resorts in Guam:

Pools, spas, restaurants, and access to the most beautiful beaches of Guam come with most hotels and resorts on this territory.

Relax in Guam:

Guam is an excellent destination for relaxation and rejuvenation, offering a range of spa and wellness facilities to help you unwind and de-stress. Here are some options for spa and relaxation experiences in Guam:

Resort Spas: Many of Guam’s upscale resorts have spa facilities that offer a wide range of services. These may include massages, facials, body treatments, and relaxation lounges. Examples include Mandara Spa at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa and Ypao Breeze Spa at the Hyatt Regency Guam. Day Spas: You can also find standalone day spas and wellness centers throughout the island. These establishments offer various spa treatments, including massages, body wraps, and beauty services. Be sure to check reviews and services offered to find one that suits your preferences. Hot Springs: The island has natural hot springs, such as the Talofofo Hot Springs, where you can relax in warm, therapeutic waters surrounded by lush vegetation. Some spa facilities in Guam offer hot spring experiences as part of their services. Outdoor Relaxation: Guam’s natural beauty provides plenty of opportunities for outdoor relaxation. You can relax on the island’s beautiful beaches, enjoy peaceful walks in the jungles and parks, or simply unwind by taking in stunning sunsets over the Pacific Ocean. Yoga and Meditation: Many resorts and wellness centers offer yoga and meditation classes in serene settings. These sessions provide an excellent way to center yourself and find inner peace. Pamper Packages: Look for spa packages that combine various treatments into a single, relaxing experience. These packages often include massages, facials, and body scrubs designed to help you de-stress and rejuvenate. Wellness Retreats: Some resorts in Guam offer wellness retreats that focus on holistic health and relaxation. These programs may include yoga, meditation, fitness classes, and nutritious meals to help you achieve overall well-being. Saunas and Steam Rooms: Many spa facilities feature saunas and steam rooms where you can relax and detoxify. These are often included in spa packages or available for an additional fee. Relaxation Massages: Opt for a relaxation massage that uses soothing techniques to calm your mind and ease muscle tension. You can choose from various types of massages, such as Swedish, hot stone, or aromatherapy. Couples’ Spa Experiences: If you’re traveling with a partner, consider indulging in a couples’ spa experience. Enjoying a massage or spa treatment together can be a romantic and relaxing bonding experience.

Whether you prefer the tranquil environment of a spa, the natural beauty of the outdoors, or a combination of both, Guam offers numerous opportunities to unwind, de-stress, and pamper yourself during your visit.

The People of Guam?

Guam is known for its warm and friendly people, and the local culture emphasizes hospitality and community. The people of Guam, known as Guamanians or Chamorros, are known for their welcoming nature and the sense of “inafa’maolek,” which means “making things right” or living in harmony. Here are some aspects of the friendly culture of Guam:

Hospitality: Guamanians are known for their hospitality and welcoming attitude towards visitors. You’ll often find people eager to help and make your stay enjoyable. Family-Centered: Family is central to Chamorro culture, and this emphasis on family extends to the community as a whole. Visitors often find themselves welcomed as part of the extended family. Respect: Respect for others, especially elders, is an essential part of Chamorro culture. Politeness and consideration for others are highly valued. Sharing and Generosity: Guamanians are generous and willing to share. It’s common to find people offering food or assistance to neighbors and visitors. Community Spirit: The sense of community is strong in Guam. Festivals, village fiestas, and other events often bring people together to celebrate and strengthen their bonds. Cultural Pride: Guamanians take pride in their Chamorro heritage, and many are eager to share their culture with others. You’ll often find cultural performances, traditional music, and dance exhibitions at various events and festivals. Local Traditions: Visitors who show an interest in local customs and traditions are often met with enthusiasm and willingness to share knowledge and experiences. Helpful Nature: Guamanians are generally willing to provide information and directions to tourists, making it easier for visitors to navigate the island. Smiling Faces: You’ll often encounter smiling and friendly faces in Guam. The island’s laid-back atmosphere and friendly locals contribute to a positive and welcoming environment. Positive Outlook: Guamanians are known for their positive outlook on life. The island’s natural beauty and warm climate may contribute to this overall sense of well-being and contentment.

More information on Guam can be found at the Guam Visitors Bureau, an agency with dedicated people, who love their US island territory. https://www.visitguam.com/