Why Turneo Could Mean a 55% Boost in Hotel Revenue per Available Room?

Turneo, a London-based hospitality technology company, demonstrated in a recently released study that when 122 hotel groups representing over 12.2 million rooms and $131 billion in annual revenue are reviewed, a 55% boost in hotel Revenue per available room night could be the result

We live in a world of seamless e-commerce: Self-serve bookings, one-click checkouts, and browsing on demand. But when it comes to experiences, all we see are broken links, outdated information, and requests to call up for more details.

Turneo, a London-based hospitality technology company helping hotels promote, book, and manage in-destination experiences, has released a new industry analysis to answer one of the hospitality sector’s most debated questions:

The study, which covers 122 hotel groups representing over 12.2 million rooms and $131 billion in annual revenue, reveals a clear answer.

Hotels that rank in the top tier of Turneo’s Experience Index – a benchmark measuring how well hotels integrate and promote experiences – achieve a 262% higher Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) on average than hotels with a low focus on experiences. The data also reveals that a 30% increase in guest bookings of experiences leads to a 55% uplift in RevPAR, confirming that investing in experiences directly impacts hotels’ bottom line.

Today’s travellers increasingly view experiences as the heart of their hotel stay, not just an optional add-on. Guests recall the moments they kayak at sunrise, sip wine with a local producer, or join a city walking tour, not the room they stayed in. These memories shape how they feel about a hotel long after check-out and often determine whether they come back.

As guests increasingly plan their entire trip around the experiences they want to have, they choose hotels that make those experiences easy to discover and book. Turneo’s research shows that guests who engage in local experiences are not only more satisfied but also behave differently: they spend more, stay longer, and are 33% more likely to return, turning one great stay into lasting loyalty. For hotels, it’s a flywheel of revenue, reputation, and repeat business.

“This isn’t a trend – it’s a proven strategy. Experiences are now one of the strongest levers for core hotel revenue,” said Matija Marijan, CEO of Turneo. “Hotels that embrace this shift are outperforming their peers across every key metric: revenue, satisfaction, loyalty, and brand perception.”

Once considered ancillary to core room sales, in-destination experiences are rapidly becoming central to how travellers choose where to go and where to stay. In a recent global survey, 98% of travellers identified experiences as a key factor in selecting a destination. This trend signals a fundamental shift in priorities. As Tony Capuano, CEO of Marriott, once noted: “Travel is about creating memories, not just finding a place to stay. People are looking for experiences that resonate with them on a personal level.”

This shift is also being reflected in consumer spending. In 2019, approximately one-third of the trip budget was allocated to experiences. Today, that figure already stands at 46%, and by 2027, it is expected that more than 50% of the trip budget will be spent on experiences. In response, executive leaders across the hospitality industry are rapidly shifting their strategies from selling rooms to selling experiences.

Brands that are ahead of the game are already reaping the rewards. Few illustrate this better than Four Seasons, where experiences aren’t just an offering—they’re central to the brand’s identity. “Luxury consumers are increasingly seeking meaningful, authentic experiences,” explains CEO Alejandro Reynal.“They align themselves with brands that reflect their values.” This experiential focus translates into tangible business results: Four Seasons’ RevPAR is almost 10 times higher than the industry average.

To help resolve the long-standing debate, Turneo developed a structured framework to quantify the emphasis hotels place on selling experiences—the Experience Index. Turneo’s analysis reviewed 122 hotel groups, encompassing 12.2 million rooms and generating over €131 billion in revenue.

The dataset includes global giants such as Marriott, Hilton, and Accor, as well as regionally focused players like Budget Suites of America, Arp-Hansen Hotel Group, and Isrotel.

Using publicly available data, RevPAR was calculated by dividing annual revenue by the number of available rooms. To maintain comparability, we excluded statistical outliers such as MGM Resorts and Four Seasons, which had disproportionately high RevPAR compared to the rest of the sample.

The average annual RevPAR across the sample was €18,076, with the range spanning from €500 to €109,839.

We looked at how prominently experiences feature in the brand’s messaging. Are they buried in a subpage or woven into the core narrative? Brands scored higher if they used immersive, story-driven language and dedicated meaningful space to experiences on their websites.

Not all experience offerings are created equal. We evaluated how broad and distinctive the portfolio is – does it go beyond city tours and spa treatments? Higher scores went to hotels offering thoughtfully curated, original experiences that reflect the destination and brand personality.

We assessed whether experiences are connected to local culture in a genuine and visible way. This includes partnerships with local artisans or guides, as well as experiences that highlight heritage, nature, or traditions not available elsewhere.

Guests increasingly expect experiences tailored to their interests. We examined how hotels facilitate this—whether through tech-enabled personalisation, concierge-curated itineraries, or dynamic booking tools that adapt to guest preferences.

Finally, we evaluated how central experiences are to the overall brand identity. Are they integrated into the brand’s promise and campaign messaging? Hotels that position themselves as gateways to the destination, rather than places to sleep, scored highest.

Each brand received a composite score (0–15), and we classified them into low, medium, or high experiential focus category.

The results are striking. Hotels with a high focus on experiences have a 262% higher average RevPAR compared to those in the low focus category, and 104% higher than those with medium focus.

The analysis reveals a statistically significant correlation between a hotel’s focus on experiences and its revenue per room. Simply put, the more a brand invests in offering and promoting meaningful, personalized, and locally rooted experiences, the higher its RevPAR tends to be.

We’ve found that for every additional point a hotel scores on our 15-point Experience Index, it sees an average increase of €2,564 in RevPAR each year. That adds up quickly.

For a 1,000-room hotel group, improving by just one point on the Experience Index could generate an additional €2.5 million in annual revenue – simply by enhancing experience offerings and how they’re promoted.

To put this into context, imagine two hotel brands: one scores 8 out of 15 on our index, while the other scores 12. That four-point gap translates to a difference of €10,256 in annual RevPAR—or more than €10 million in additional revenue across a 1,000-room portfolio.

Put another way, each point of improvement on the Experience Index corresponds to approximately a 14% boost in RevPAR compared to the average. And the best-performing brands aren’t just a few points ahead – they’re often five to seven points higher, meaning their experiential strategy could be earning them 70–100% more revenue per room than their competitors.

Beyond the Room: The Full-Funnel Economics of Experiences

For many hoteliers, the idea that experiences could significantly impact room revenue might seem surprising – even counterintuitive. After all, experiences are often treated as add-ons, accounting for only a small portion of direct income. However, that perspective overlooks the bigger picture. To understand the true financial impact of an experience-first strategy, you need to follow the full guest journey – from the first touchpoint to long-term loyalty.

The data from this analysis demonstrates that the effect of experience participation compounds throughout the funnel. For a hotel group with approximately 30% of guests booking experiences—a figure typical of hotels in the “high focus” category – the expected uplift in RevPAR is 55%. Here’s how those gains unfold, step by step:

Promoting experiences across marketing channels – particularly social media – drives stronger engagement. We’ve seen hotels achieve up to 40% higher organic reach by shifting their marketing strategy to focus on experiences first. With direct channel typically accounting for 35% of bookings for hotel groups, a 40% increase in direct traffic could deliver a 14% boost in RevPAR through increased direct bookings.

