Why Sereno Hotels took on an Investor?

Add Comment
5 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read

Sereno Hotels today announced that an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC has acquired a majority interest in Sereno.

Founded over 20 years ago by the Contreras family, Sereno is the owner-operator luxury hotel Il Sereno located on the shores of Lake Como, Italy.

Its sister resort, Le Sereno is on the beach at Grand Cul de Sac on the island of St. Barthelemy. 

The Contreras family will remain significant investors in Sereno, and Sereno’s current team.

Luis Contreras, Sereno’s Founder, and CEO, who will continue to lead the company, indicated this investment will enable him to add few new small and supremely luxurious hotels in unique locations to his portfolio.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly