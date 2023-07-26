Why Sereno Hotels took on an Investor?

Sereno Hotels today announced that an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC has acquired a majority interest in Sereno.

Founded over 20 years ago by the Contreras family, Sereno is the owner-operator luxury hotel Il Sereno located on the shores of Lake Como, Italy.

Its sister resort, Le Sereno is on the beach at Grand Cul de Sac on the island of St. Barthelemy.

The Contreras family will remain significant investors in Sereno, and Sereno’s current team.

Luis Contreras, Sereno’s Founder, and CEO, who will continue to lead the company, indicated this investment will enable him to add few new small and supremely luxurious hotels in unique locations to his portfolio.