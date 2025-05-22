Why Santiago ways’ camino routes are surging in popularity

Current premium viewers: 184

While the pandemic may seem far away in our past right now, the truth is that the long-run impact is still present today, and many regular and casual travelers started to opt for more outdoor experiences, away from crowds. This is where Santiago Ways, an agency that specializes in walking holidays, has gained a lot of attention and popularity. Their main focus is on the famous pilgrimage that spans all over Europe and leads to Santiago de Compostela, the Camino de Santiago or Way of St. James.

A long-distance trail that has been walked by millions and millions of pilgrims over the years, it’s not just a hike; it’s a full challenge to your mind and body. There are several Camino routes, and Santiago Ways covers all of them. A good example is the French Way or Camino Portuguese, where you get to start from Porto or Tui and embark on an 8-day journey to Galicia, Spain, passing through a huge variety of landscapes. From finishing villages and ancient towns, to stunning views of the Atlantic coast, and green hills.

Over the years, more and more people are looking for these kinds of experiences where you can connect with nature, immerse yourself in a new culture, and learn about yourself while staying healthy. That and a combination of routes with comfortable accommodations and everything organized in detail have helped the agency to rise in popularity. The key? Combining adventure, safety, and relaxation. They know the trails and know exactly what to do and offer, so you can focus on the hike without worries.

Santiago Ways is not an ordinary agency, besides offering tailored and flexible packages for the Camino, they boast great reviews on platforms like Trustpilot, Google Reviews, and TripAdvisor too. There, you can see the pros highlighted by other people. They praise the agency’s professionalism, well-planned routes, and amazing customer service. Many people repeat the experience, and nothing speaks better about a business than that. Also, they work with local guides who know every corner of the trip. The best part? Everything is organized: from luggage transfers to accommodations, so you only have to worry about enjoying yourself.

The agency offers different routes, from the classic Camino Frances to the less-traveled Camino del Norte, including variations of popular routes like the Portuguese Coastal Camino from Baiona. Each route varies in difficulty: some are ideal for beginners, while others, like the Primitive Way, require training and experience. If you don’t know what to choose, the agency’s professional team can help you choose the right route for you based on your fitness level, budget, and time available.

The team is packed with professional hikers who actually did the Camino de Santiago, which makes their help and tips a hundred times better and more valuable. Not only that, but after months of confinement, walking has become a form of therapy. Santiago Ways knows this, and that’s why its routes are not only tourist-friendly, but also beneficial for physical and mental health.

Unlike mass tours, Santiago Ways focuses on small groups or solo experiences with variations for couples, with pets, or on a bike. Many travelers appreciate this flexibility, as it allows them to go at their own pace. Each package for a route is highly customizable and personalized based on your needs. On top of that, the agency organizes everything and offers you useful resources for a great self-guided trip.

One of the biggest draws of Santiago Ways is that everything is organized. They take care of accommodations (always highly rated), luggage transport between stages, and even food recommendations. So, you can just focus on walking and enjoying the trails. Not only that, after the pandemic, they have strengthened safety measures, and now offer 24-hour support as well as an assistance car in case you need quick help.

If you’re looking for a unique, active, and well-organized Camino de Santiago experience, Santiago Ways is an excellent choice. With all of the spectacular routes, great reviews, and everything designed for your comfort, it’s no wonder they’re on everyone’s lips. The pandemic made us value nature and well-being more, and this agency has understood this perfectly. Ready to lace up your boots and live a unique experience?