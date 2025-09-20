GapEdu is proud to announce a new partnership with the Ocean Alliance Conservation Members (OACM), reinforcing our shared commitment to protecting marine and freshwater ecosystems while driving sustainable tourism worldwide. Founded in 2000 by visionary leader Hanni Tran, GapEdu has spent over two decades at the forefront of sustainable tourism transformation. Rooted in Vietnam and now reaching globally, GapEdu has empowered communities, trained future leaders, and guided destinations and enterprises toward responsible growth. Now GapEdu entered its most important partnership ever, with the cean Alliance Conservation Members’ (OACM)

Empowering tourism businesses to innovate, scale globally, and lead with purpose in a fast-changing world. Gap Edu aims to empower travelers to navigate the world with responsibility, sustainability, and respect—not just for the places they visit, but for the people and ecosystems that make them special.

In a landmark move that ties together sustainability, education, and measurable impact, GapEdu has announced a strategic partnership with the Ocean Alliance Conservation Members (OACM).

The collaboration leverages OACM’s groundbreaking WhiteFlag Initiative, which certifies safe marine areas by physically removing plastic and other pollutants from beneath the ocean’s surface.

We sat down with Jyrki Nilson, CEO & Co-Founder of GapEdu, to understand why this partnership matters, how it will shape tourism and government policy, and what it means for the future of education-driven sustainability.

Jyrki Nilson is a seasoned tourism leader with over 25 years of global experience in strategic partnerships, business development, and destination marketing. As Co-Founder and CEO of GapEdu, he brings a dynamic vision to advancing sustainable tourism through innovation and international collaboration.

Jyrki has held senior leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the USA, shaping growth strategies for major organizations such as Finnair, Emirates Airline, GoSleep, and the World Tourism Forum Institute. His expertise spans both B2B and B2C operations, with a strong focus on cross-sector partnerships, global sales, and brand positioning.

Why did GapEdu decide to partner with OACM?

Jyrki Nilson: GapEdu has always been committed to partnerships that don’t just talk about sustainability but actually deliver it. We were drawn to OACM because their approach is concrete and measurable. Instead of vague pledges, they take physical action—removing plastic waste directly from below the ocean surface and then certifying marine areas as clean and safe.

Their WhiteFlag Initiative is one of the few programs globally that combines environmental restoration with transparency and accountability. This aligns perfectly with GapEdu’s mission: to combine education, sustainability, and business results. By working with OACM, we’re able to show students, governments, and businesses that sustainability is not just an aspiration—it can be achieved, certified, and proven with data.

What are the main benefits of OACM’s Certified Safe Marine Areas for governments?

Jyrki Nilson: There are three very tangible benefits:

Tourism Revenue – Clean, certified marine areas immediately become a magnet for eco-conscious travelers. Governments can confidently promote these destinations knowing they are backed by independent verification. These tourists tend to stay longer, spend more, and advocate for the destinations they visit.

– Clean, certified marine areas immediately become a magnet for eco-conscious travelers. Governments can confidently promote these destinations knowing they are backed by independent verification. These tourists tend to stay longer, spend more, and advocate for the destinations they visit. Local Job Creation – OACM does not simply “fly in and out.” They train local authorities and businesses to maintain the marine areas after certification, which creates ongoing employment opportunities. It’s not just about conservation—it’s about empowering communities.

– OACM does not simply “fly in and out.” They train local authorities and businesses to maintain the marine areas after certification, which creates ongoing employment opportunities. It’s not just about conservation—it’s about empowering communities. Visibility and Proof – Every kilogram of plastic removed is logged and reported. This gives governments solid data they can present at COP summits, UN events, or national sustainability reports. Instead of commitments on paper, they can show measurable progress in real time.

How do you see GapEdu’s role in this OACM partnership?

Jyrki Nilson: Our role is to act as a bridge. GapEdu connects education, government, and the private sector. We are already seeing strong interest from two sides:

Governments that want to strengthen their sustainability credentials and build resilience in their tourism economies.

Corporations that want to support marine conservation in ways that are transparent and impactful.

GapEdu brings these stakeholders together and ensures that conservation goals and commercial goals reinforce one another, instead of competing. We like to say: education is the glue, sustainability is the outcome, and business is the engine that keeps it running.

What makes the WhiteFlag Initiative unique compared to other sustainability certifications?

Jyrki Nilson: Many certifications rely on audits, reports, or promises. The WhiteFlag Initiative is different because it is based on action and verification. When a beach or marine area is certified, it means divers and conservationists have physically removed waste and restored the area to a measurable standard of safety.

Second, the WhiteFlag is universally recognizable. Whether you’re a tourist, policymaker, or local community member, you can see the flag and know: this place is safe, clean, and protected. It transforms something invisible—marine safety—into a visible signal of trust.

Finally, it provides a data-driven backbone. Every action is recorded, and every certification can be traced. That transparency is powerful in a time when greenwashing is still a serious problem.

How does this OACM partnership connect to education in the GapEdu sense?

Jyrki Nilson: At GapEdu, we see education as much more than classrooms, curricula, or student programs. For us, education is a larger, invisible process that runs through everything we do.

In this partnership with OACM, education is not a separate activity—it is embedded directly into the consultancy, strategies, and solutions we provide to every stakeholder across the tourism value chain and its supportive industries.

When a government integrates marine certification into its tourism strategy, that is education at work. When a hotel group rethinks its operations to align with sustainability standards, that is education in action. When local businesses learn how to maintain certified areas and turn them into long-term opportunities, they are being educated in ways that reshape both mindset and livelihoods.

So, education here is not only about knowledge transfer, but about shaping behavior, building capacity, and aligning incentives. It is the silent driver that makes sustainability scalable and business-smart. That’s the unique role GapEdu brings.

What opportunities does an OACM Partnership create for the private sector and investors?

Jyrki Nilson: This partnership is not just about governments—it opens a new frontier for the private sector. Corporations are under increasing pressure from shareholders and consumers to demonstrate real ESG results. By supporting WhiteFlag-certified areas, companies can link their brand to tangible ocean conservation efforts.

For investors, it’s an opportunity to support destinations that are more resilient, attractive to tourists, and future-proofed against environmental risks. Sustainability is no longer a cost center—it is a growth driver. Businesses that understand this shift will have a competitive edge.

The ocean crisis is global. How do you see this model scaling internationally?

Jyrki Nilson: The ocean doesn’t recognize borders, and plastic pollution is a transnational problem. The beauty of OACM’s model is that it is scalable and replicable. The same method used in Southeast Asia can be applied in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, or the Pacific.

GapEdu’s global network is designed to accelerate that scaling. We can connect OACM with ministries, universities, and corporations in multiple regions simultaneously. The more stakeholders involved, the faster the model grows.

Ultimately, we envision a world where the WhiteFlag becomes as recognizable as UNESCO’s World Heritage designation—a global symbol of safety and pride.

Impact of the OACM Partnership over the next five years?

Jyrki Nilson: In five years, we want to see three major outcomes:

Hundreds of certified safe marine areas worldwide that protect biodiversity and drive sustainable tourism. A generation of stakeholders educated invisibly through action—governments, industries, and communities integrating sustainability into daily practices. A shift in the global sustainability conversation from promises to proof.

If we achieve these outcomes, this partnership will have created not only cleaner oceans but also a stronger, smarter, and more accountable global community.

OACM Partnership

The GapEdu–OACM partnership is more than an agreement—it is a blueprint for how education, sustainability, and business can reinforce one another. With the WhiteFlag Initiative at its core, the collaboration transforms conservation from a distant ideal into a measurable reality, offering hope not just for oceans, but for the way the world approaches sustainability itself.

Interview conducted by

Elena Maris

Chief of Strategic Communications & Impact, GapEdu