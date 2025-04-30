Why is Tourism Struggling in Nigeria and West Africa?

Nigeria is Africa’s powerhouse, but it has never been a travel and tourism destination. This article investigates why tourism has not taken off in a country that has all the ingredients for it. This may be a timely opportunity for Nigeria to vote for new UN-Tourism leadership to help this country to welcome international tourists with open arms very soon.

Current premium viewers: 0

Strangely, Nigeria is a member of the UN-Tourism Executive Group, which will also vote for the next Secretary General this month. Another woman may have all the ingredients to understand the government, the private sector, and the leaders behind it.

Her name is Gloria Guevara, and she is trying to get Nigeria to vote for her this month to become the next UN-Tourism Secretary General.

A way forward may be to accept a winning team of Gloria Guevara, who is already working with the Senegal tourism leader Mohamed Faouzou Déme, to add this author Annabel Bonney to her team, and together with top major private industry stakeholders, Gloria knows from her time as CEO of WTTC what to do. Gloria has already discussed getting private industry leaders to look at Nigeria, not only for business travel, at the African Tourism discussion group.

Tourism has long been hailed as a golden key for unlocking economic prosperity and cross-cultural connection. However, tourism remains an underdeveloped dream in Nigeria and many parts of West Africa. With potential as rich as its landscapes and culture, why does this region still struggle to become a thriving tourist hotspot?

Security Concerns: A Turning Point

Security in Nigeria has seen major improvement. With targeted operations and stronger safety measures, popular cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Calabar are now safer for tourists.

While the region once battled travel advisories and negative press, Nigeria is turning the page. Tourism can now grow in an environment that feels more secure and welcoming.

Infrastructure Deficits: Struggling to Welcome the World

Poor infrastructure continues to choke tourism growth in West Africa. Nigeria still struggles with bad roads, limited airports, and unreliable electricity. International visitors often find accommodations lacking and connectivity poor.

The World Bank highlights these gaps, noting a lack of proper signage, trained tour guides, and global-standard facilities—all of which reduce the quality of the tourist experience.

Economic Struggles: Poverty, Inflation, and Instability

Nigeria’s poverty rate stood at 38.9% in 2023, with over 87 million people living below the poverty line. Combined with inflation and fuel hikes, this limits both local and international tourism.

When locals can’t afford travel and foreigners see the region as unstable, tourism suffers. Many West African countries face similar economic challenges, further complicating long-term planning and investment.

African Tourism Board USA – African Tourism Board Top travel promotions in Africa. Endorsed by World Tourism Network’s approved travel partner members.

Lack of Promotion and Awareness

Even where there’s beauty, it must be seen and appreciated.

Many West African destinations are under-promoted. Iconic spots like Olumo Rock and Yankari Reserve are poorly marketed and rarely feature in global campaigns. According to Tourism in Nigeria—Wikipedia, Nigeria lacks strategic branding and useful tourism data. The absence of storytelling and visibility makes all the difference for global travelers comparing options.

Skill Gaps and Poor Service Culture

Poor service delivery is a recurring complaint. From customs to hotels, many tourist experiences are marred by untrained staff, corruption, and poor customer care. The ResearchGate study notes a reliance on expatriates due to a lack of local expertise. This not only hurts the economy but also fails to build a sustainable hospitality workforce.

Governance and Bureaucratic Bottlenecks

Tourism needs a policy, vision, and commitment. Nigeria’s inconsistent tourism governance, like the scrapping or merging of the tourism ministry, sends the wrong signal. Bureaucratic delays, weak funding, and a lack of investor incentives stifle progress.

West African counterparts often face the same issues: slow approval processes, underfunded agencies, and lack of monitoring.

Health and Environmental Concerns

Floods, diseases, and poor health systems discourage travel. In Nigeria, floods in 2022 and 2024 devastated tourism areas. Health concerns like malaria and cholera—though not unique to Africa—receive disproportionate global attention due to poor emergency infrastructure. These risks, when unmanaged, lower the region’s appeal.

Cultural Barriers and Perceptions

Cultural attitudes also affect tourism. Many Nigerians still see leisure travel as foreign or unnecessary. As discussed on Reddit, corruption, overpricing, and poor tourist etiquette are major concerns. Without internal cultural appreciation, tourism cannot grow organically.

Over-Reliance on Business Travel

In Nigeria, 99% of international tourism is business-related. That’s a huge missed opportunity. Without developing leisure and family tourism, the sector remains one-dimensional. West African nations must diversify and promote experiences that attract non-business travelers.

The Way Forward: What Needs to Change?

To revive tourism, Nigeria and West Africa must:

Improve security

Upgrade transport and energy infrastructure

Train hospitality workers

Develop consistent tourism policies

Promote local tourism culture

Launch visible and relatable marketing campaigns

But beyond policy, we need passion. We need pride. We need a new story.

Final Thoughts: Why Travel Africa Believes in the Dream

At Travel Africa, we believe in telling Africa’s story—our story—on our own terms. We’re not waiting for the world to validate our beauty or potential.

About the author:

The Ghanaian-Nigerian serial entrepreneur has been actively engaged in the tourism and hospitality industry for over a decade, bringing to the fore a wealth of hands-on experience in various domains such as customer service, hotel operations, event management, and project management, She is also the visionary founder of Travevo Consulting Limited, a company that has been instrumental in assisting Nigerians to explore the world and migrate abroad through residency, work and study programs. Her profound knowledge of the travel & tourism industry is underscored by her unwavering commitment to integrity.

Driven by her profound love for travel, nature, people, culture, and diversity, along with her deep-rooted interest in the African continent, she has carved out a path dedicated to promoting African tourism on a global scale. She is an ardent believer in the development of Africa and is passionate about showcasing the continent’s authenticity and wealth of resources, history, culture, and people, countering the often misleading narratives propagated by the Western media.

Through her initiatives, she educates fellow Africans and diasporans, encouraging the “black man” to travel within and invest in African countries. This, she believes, will not only boost African tourism but also enhance inter-relational activities across the continent, thereby strengthening the African economy. In her own words, “Africa is beautiful, untapped, and the next big thing.” As a certified and award-winning travel consultant, she continues to be a beacon of inspiration, championing the cause of African tourism and development.