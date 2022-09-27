Why is Montenegro hiding its Tourism Potential?

Montenegro and the World Tourism Network has a deep connection with Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica, the outspoken director of Tourism.

Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica, General director for tourism in the Government in Montenegro. She is also the only World Tourism Network Hero in her country.

Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica is in charge of the oldest regional chapter for the World Tourism Network, the Balkan Region, and is engaged as one of the first European Tourism leaders in the rebuilding.travel discussion started with eTurboNews.

In an interview on Montenegro national TV yesterday, she was asked to give her comments and views on World Tourism Day 2022.

Rethinking Tourism is the theme of WTD 2022 – and this is very appropriate for Montenegro.

Unique Montenegro explains its destination on its official tourism website montenegro.travel

Looking for a one-of-a-kind experience? Set your sights on Montenegro! Explore mountain peaks 2000 meters high or more, descend the challenging verticals of fantastic canyons, bathe in a sapphire-blue cave hidden by the sea, try your hand at traditional craftsmanship, go on an adventure in the primeval forest, feast on kačamak in peaceful katuns, cool off in the icy Tara, and ski far off the beaten path and known trails. So much awaits you!

30% of Montenegro’s GDP is generated by travel and tourism, making it one of the most important exports and industries in this Balkan country.

The director of tourism has concerns, expressing she was not all happy with the state of this industry in her country.

Admitting Montenegro is highly dependent on tourism and has a very vulnerable economy.

” Together with other challenges, such as the geopolitical situation , the economic challenges, inflation, the economy in Montenegro is in need of balancing.”

“Honestly, there are too many problems that exist for decades and have not been solved, such as infrastructure, employment, seasonality, gray economy, and inspections. Such issues put an unjust burden on all of us trying to make a change.

“On the other side, constant political disagreements are very irresponsible. Politicians should stop playing with fire.

“According to UNWTO research, Montenegro is not well recognized as a tourism destination to attract European tourists.

“It is a pity and almost unrealistic that Montenegro with such a tourism potential and only 1-2 hours away from most European capitals is not known for many.

“Our country is in need of trendy marketing strategies in which all stakeholders must be involved, not only in the phase of implementation but creation, as well.

“As to World Tourism Day, Montenegro wants to rebrand its destination and to become well known not only as a sun and sea destination, but as a destination with beautiful rural regions, a destination with unique attractions, adventures, and experiences.

“Our obligation is to keep on developing our tourist product, because our country is definitely one of the most beautiful spots in Europe.

“I would say Montenegro is a hidden treasure, and we should no longer hide it. Where else can you go skiing in April and 40 minutes later enjoy the warm waters of the Adriatic Sea?

” Today, we are writing rural tourism history, by awarding certificates to 8 rural households for high-quality rural tourism and participation in tourism turnover. The ministry shows its dedication to further developing Montenegro as one preferred unique Global destination in Europe.”

