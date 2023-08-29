Why Estonia is Transforming Museums into Foundations

The Estonian National Museum (ERM) seems to be the only museum not turning into a foundation. It’s under an analysis whether or not to turn it into a legal person in public law.

The Ministry of Culture of Estonia is planning to reshape its state-owned museums into foundations. Five museums directly owned by the state are looking for a green signal from the Ministry of Finance regarding their transformation.

In 2002, the Ministry of Culture collaborated with local authorities to establish the Virumaa Museums and the Tammsaare Museum in Vargamäe as foundational institutions. The process of reshaping the museum network persisted, with ongoing developments in 2012.

The Estonian Open Air Museum and the Estonian Museum of Art were also originally state museums. However, they have since been transformed into foundations.

In what is being referred to as a concluding phase of development, the ministry also aims to convert the Estonian Museum of Architecture, the Estonian Museum of Applied Art and Design, the Palamuse Museum, the Tartu Art Museum, and the Viljandi Museum into foundations. Marju Reismaa, the ministry’s museums adviser, explained that contemporary museums are essentially cultural enterprises, and adopting foundation status provides them with increased autonomy.

Authorities believe this new foundation model allows local governments to contribute to museum activities. The signing of a protocol of mutual intentions between the City of Tartu and the Ministry of Culture has been an example. The agreement was to turn the museum into a foundation and have the city support its activities. With recent state-level funding retained, the ministry will be paying the salaries of the officials.

What do Officials Say?

Reismaa said that museums engaging in research couldn’t sustain themselves on their own. She pointed out that the museums’ collections would stay under state ownership. And the contracts would allow foundations to use them, ensuring ongoing state support.

The Estonian National Museum (ERM) seems to be the only museum not turning into a foundation. It’s under analysis whether or not to turn it into a legal person under public law.

“This (ERM) makes for a separate subject altogether, if only because their building is owned by state real estate manager RKAS. How would it even be possible to extract it from there? We are not thinking about ERM at this time,” Reisa added.