During his visit to Israel last week in furtherance of US efforts to bring the Israel-Gaza hostilities to a complete close, JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, stayed at Jerusalem’s legendary King David Hotel, soon to mark its 100th anniversary.

Rising above the Old City’s walls on King David Street, the King David Hotel has stood since 1931 as Jerusalem’s grandest and most storied address. Built by the Egyptian-Jewish Mosseri family from pink-hued limestone, it was designed to embody both the majesty of the Middle East and the elegance of Europe. Over the decades, it has evolved from a luxury retreat into a stage for history itself — the hotel of kings, presidents, and peace negotiators.

King David Hotel at the Heart of History

King David’s name is inextricably linked to the story of modern Jerusalem. It served as the British administrative headquarters during the Mandate era, was bombed in 1946, and after Israel’s independence, became the state’s premier hotel for visiting dignitaries. Presidents, monarchs, and diplomats — from David Ben-Gurion and Winston Churchill to Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump — have all stayed within its walls.

This long association with world leadership makes it the default residence for U.S. presidents, secretaries of state, and high-ranking envoys such as Cyrus Vance, who visited during pivotal moments in Middle Eastern diplomacy. For such figures, the King David is not simply an accommodation — it’s a secure, symbolic, and diplomatically neutral setting in the heart of Jerusalem.

Why U.S. Leaders Stay at the King David Hotel

Security and Privacy: The hotel is fortified, experienced in hosting official delegations, and easily sealed for security operations. Location: Overlooking the Old City and just minutes from government offices and the U.S. Consulate, it offers strategic proximity without congestion. Prestige and Tradition: Decades of state visits have made it the recognized diplomatic headquarters in Jerusalem; staying there honors continuity and symbolism. Facilities: The King David combines high-end comfort — including gardens, a pool, and formal meeting rooms — with world-class service tailored to heads of state. Historical Resonance: Hosting at the King David evokes the city’s deep past while reinforcing the U.S. presence in ongoing peace efforts.

King David Hotel is In Global Company

Alongside icons like the Ritz Paris, Savoy London, Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai, and Raffles Singapore, the King David belongs to that rare class of hotels that are as much historic institutions as places to sleep. Like its peers, it has hosted artists, royalty, and policymakers; unlike them, it stands in a city sacred to three religions and central to world politics.

King David Hotel is A Living Legend

Today, the King David remains Israel’s flagship luxury hotel — timelessly elegant, historically charged, and diplomatically indispensable. For any visiting U.S. president or envoy such as Cyrus Vance, it offers exactly what no other hotel can: a secure haven, a commanding view of the world’s most contested skyline, and a front-row seat to history itself.