The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), under the theme “La Grande Bellezza del Viaggio” (The Great Beauty of Travel), will take place in Rome, September 28-30, 2025, UN-Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili is not on the program, but Secretary General Elect Shaikha Al Nowais will be participating in two sessions.

This WTTC Summit will feature a series of dialogues and networking sessions aimed at fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors in the travel and tourism industry.

Behind-the-scenes discussions between WTTC member tourism giants and some attending governments, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece, Botswana, and Italy, may be the most critical outcome in times of global instability and lack of international public/private tourism leadership coordination on many fronts.

What May be Missing at the WTTC Summit?

It’s surprising that a session on geopolitics and tourism, specifically addressing the current tourism crisis in the United States and the Middle East, is not openly named, following the lead of US Travel, Brand USA, which is worried about its US funding.

A good number of large US-based companies, such as American Express, Marriott, and IHG, have spots on the official program.

H.E. Ahmed al-Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism and host of the upcoming UN-Tourism General Assembly, is attending, and it will be interesting to see how eager he is to address issues in his wider region.

Except for Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises, one of the most dependent travel and tourist regions, the Caribbean appears to be absent.

It also appears India and Southeast Asia are not represented in any upcoming sessions, except through the Chinese-based Trip.com

The Current Discussions and Program in Rome, according to WTTC and the Italian Ministry of Tourism

The Global Leaders’ Dialogue includes ministers and CEOs discussing priorities and concerns.

The session is divided into two dialogues: one focusing on Europe and the other on global issues.

An open networking session allows leaders to connect and discuss various topics.

Exclusive receptions and dinners are scheduled for members and VIPs.

Opening Ceremony and Keynote Sessions at WTTC

The opening ceremony sets the stage for discussions on Italy’s cultural significance and the future of travel and tourism.

The ceremony includes performances by the Banda dell’Arma dei Carabinieri and the Italian National Anthem.

Key figures such as the Mayor of Rome and the Minister of Tourism will speak.

The WTTC Chairman’s ship will be handed over from Greg O’Hara to the Chair-elect, Manfredi Lefebvre.

Gloria Guevara, Interim CEO of WTTC, will deliver the opening speech.

The Big Picture of Travel

This session explores Italy’s cultural allure and the future of travel and tourism through various panels and discussions.

As the vision for WTTC was developed in the 1980s, Marriott International’s Chairman Emeritus J.W. Marriott, Jr., played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s purpose and mandate as Marriott International’s then CEO. Marrioft also became an essential founding member. Now, over 30 years on and with over 1.7 million rooms across 143 countries/territories and around 250 million Marriott Bonvoy members globally, Marriott International’s current President & CEO sits down with the WTTC Chair to discuss his views on the future of hospitality, luxury travel, and the wider Travel & Tourism sector.

Anthony Capuano, President & CEO, Marrioft International

Greg O’Hara, WTTC Chair (2023 – 2025)

Focus on the Future

From emerging destinations to shifting traveller expectations, we take a wide-angle look at the future growth of Travel & Tourism as well as the opportunities and challenges framing the path forward. As Travel & Tourism continues to evolve, what big ideas will determine a more sustainable and inclusive future for both people and planet?

Jane Sun , CEO, Trip.com Group

Jerry Inzerillo Group CEO, Diriyah Company

Elie Maalouf, Global CEO, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Jason Liberty , President & CEO, Royal Caribbean Group

Moderated by: Guy Johnson, Anchor, Bloomberg

Spotlight On New Leadership in Tourism

This discussion between the Italian Minister of Tourism, Interim CEO of WTTC, and the newly elected Secretary General of UN Tourism offers a unique perspective on the forces fuelling travel. It details those who will fuel the new leadership of UN Tourism.

The key to the continued growth and success of tourism lies in effective public-private partnerships. How can global organizations better support the public and private sectors to collaborate for a more resilient future?

Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General-elect, UN Tourism

Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism, Italy

Gloria Guevara, Interim CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council

Industry Deep Dive: Transport across land, sea, and air

Travel & Tourism is projected to contribute $16.5 trillion to the global economy in 2035. To achieve this demand, transportation across land, sea, and air will play a pivotal role. From new traveller behaviours to global shifts towards more sustainability and better digital innovation, how is mobility being redefined?

Pierfrancesco Vago, Execufive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group

Tony Fernandes, CEO, Capital A Berhad

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Chairman, Italo S.p.A

Moderated by: Kelly Craighead, CEO, Verfimas

Keynotes In a Flash: Looking at the Future

Big visions in small doses; we gather insights and key learnings from different industries. Through this series of quick-fire addresses, leaders share short, sharp insights on what’s next in Travel & Tourism.

Federico Gonzalez. CEO, Radisson Hotel Group

Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports

Marco Troncone, CEO, Aeroporfi di Roma

Valeria Falcone, Head of Global Sponsorships & Events, Enel S.p.A

Chairman’s Interview

With continued global expansion and evolutions, Accor Group has ambitious plans for its future. In this exclusive fireside, the WTTC Chair sits down with the Group CEO of Accor Hotels to discuss the group’s expansion plans, tourism’s role in global employment, and the role of ESG in the group’s growth.

Sébasfien Bazin, Group Chairman & CEO, Accor

Greg O’Hara, WTTC Chair (2023 – 2025)

Luxury Fashion & Travel

Luxury fashion houses and travel brands create unforgettable experiences. The most successful of these brands offer curated, high-quality products and experiences all woven together by excellent storytelling. From flagship boutiques to fashionable takeovers of exclusive beach clubs, how is luxury fashion reshaping the aesthetics of travel?

Leonardo Ferragamo, Executive Chairman, Salvatore Ferragamo Group

Desiree Bollier, Chair & Chief Merchant, Bicester Collection

Benjamin Vuchot, CEO, Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels

Caroline Beteta, President & CEO, Visit California

Ivana Jelinic, CEO, ENIT S.p.A

Moderated by: Maria Shollenbarge, Travel Editor, How To Spend It magazine by the Financial Times

Panel | Health, Wellness, & Travel

With more travellers prioritizing their wellbeing, it’s no surprise that predictions estimate the global wellness industry will be worth around $1.35 trillion in 20281. What was once an optional addition to a holiday has become the core driver of travel spend as more people seek experiences that nurture their minds as well as their bodies and souls. How is the Travel & Tourism sector creating transformative and holistic experiences that blend definition discovery with health and self-discovery?

Audrey Hendle, President, American Express Travel

Massimo Capufi, President & Owner, Terme & Spa Italia

Nerio Alessandri, President, Technogym

Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport & Youth, Italy

Moderated by: Andrea Grisdale, CEO & Sole Founder, IC Bellagio

Land Cruising: The Rail Revolution

Rail travel has picked up speed as leisure travellers ease into slow travel. Rail is being reimagined as a journey of comfort and escapism. On luxury train journeys, slow travel meets fine dining and exclusive design amidst breathtaking landscapes. Tracing the line between heritage and innovation, what is the outlook for the vehicle of choice for discerning travellers?

Paolo Barlefta, CEO, Arsenale SpA

Thang Phan, Co-Founder & Business Development Manager, Vietnam Luxury Express

Tim Liftler, President & Founder, Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

Tristan Armstrong, CEO, Rocky Mountaineer

Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO, Trenitalia

Moderated by: Maria Shollenbarger, Travel Editor, How To Spend It magazine by the Financial Times

Entrepreneurial Leadership in Tourism

In a sector that currently supports over 350 million jobs, contributes over $11 trillion to global GDP, and is forecast to create over 90 million new jobs by 2035, the success of Travel & Tourism businesses is more important than ever before. In this panel discussion, the leaders behind some of Travel & Tourism’s most successful entrepreneurial ventures discuss the most pressing matters in business today. What are their views on partnership and entrepreneurship for the future success of travel?

William E. Heinecke Founder & Chairman, Minor Hotel Group

Elisabeta Fabri, President & CEO, Starhotels Group

Fabio Giannofti, General Manager, Alpemare Beach Club

Moderated by: Nathania Zevi, Anchor, RAI

Collaborative Tourism Policies for a Connected Future

Effective tourism policies are integral to supporting a more sustainable and inclusive future for this sector. In an increasingly connected world, desfinafions should work together for the future benefit of tourism globally. How can public sector tourism leaders collaborate to enable more aligned global tourism policies and smoother movement of people?

H.E. Daniela Santanchè Minister of Tourism, Italy

H.E. Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Egypt

H.E. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture & Tourism, Türkiye

H.E. Ahmed al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, Saudi Arabia

Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Italy

Spotlight on Innovafion & Long-Term Sustainable Growth

For Italy to continue to excel, critical investment in infrastructure & innovation will set the tone for a more prosperous future. In this fireside, the Minister of Economy & Finance sits down with a key partner to discuss the investment ecosystem and its impact on the country’s future.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economy & Finance, Italy. For Italy to continue to excel, critical investment in infrastructure & innovation will set the tone for a more prosperous future.

Fabio Tamburini, Director, Il Sole 24 Ore

Connected to the Traveller

The future of Travel & Tourism is powered by innovation, personalization, and smart collaboration. AI and other technologies are transforming the way we search, plan, book, and experience travel. What tools are being developed and refined to improve the traveller journey?

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, TBO.com

Julie Shainock, Global Managing Director – Travel, Transport & Hospitality Industry, Microsoft

Andrea Alori, Partner, Bain & Company

Paolo Benanfi, President of the AI Commission for Information & member of the UN Advisory Board on AI

Moderated by: Guy Johnson, Business Journalist & Anchor, Bloomberg

Chairman’s Interview

Viking Cruises will reportedly have 112 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031, underscoring an important expansion in a highly valuable traveller segment. In this exclusive fireside, the WTTC Chair sits down with an entrepreneurial founder and chair of Viking Holding to discuss the 55+ traveller and his vision of the future of the cruise industry in Europe and beyond.

Torstein Hagen, Founder & Chairman, Viking Cruises

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chairman, Heritage Group/ Abercrombie and Kent Travel Group

Major Events: The Definition Perspective

Italy is a respected host of iconic events – from the Rome 1960 Olympics and Expo Milano 2015 to the upcoming Milano-Corfina 2026 Winter Games and the 38th America’s Cup in 2027. This sets the stage for rich insights into how definitions can keep innovating to attract visitors. What role do major events play in keeping the destination’s tourism offering enticing and competitive?

Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism, Italy

Archbishop Monsignor Rino Fisichella (Confirmed), Pro-Prefect, Dicastery for Evangelization, Roman Catholic Church

Giovanni Malagò President, Fondazione Milano Corfina 2026

Anant Singh, Member, International Olympic Committee

Alessandro Onorato, Councillor for Major Events, Sports Tourism & Fashion, Municipality of Rome

Elena Palazzo, Councillor for Tourism, Environment, Sport, Climate Change, Energy Transition & Sustainability, Lazio Region

Moderated by: Guy Johnson, Business Journalist & Anchor, Bloomberg

Planning for the Future

Large events and tourism thrive on connection, passion, and shared experiences. Across definitions, sectors, and industries, partnership and collaboration are the powerful engines that can turn these events into economic and social successes. From business and leisure events to spiritual journeys, how can we turn the energy of a single event into a lasting legacy for tourism, communities, and future generations?

Miguel Sanz, Director General, TURESPAÑA

Ross McAuley, Director General, Play Qiddiya City

Di Bain, Chair, Tourism Western Australia

Bernardo Cueto Riestra, Secretary of Tourism, Quintana Roo Tourism Board

Moderated by: Guy Johnson, Business Journalist & Anchor, Bloomberg

Chairman’s Interview

Fincanfieri has consistently pushed the boundaries of design and technology, creating ships that not only enhance the passenger experience but also prioritize efficiency and improve sustainability. In this exclusive fireside, the WTTC Chair sits down with the CEO of Fincanfieri – Europe’s largest shipbuilder – to discuss the impact of sustainability and technology on the long-term future of the cruise industry.

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chairman, Heritage Group/ Abercrombie and Kent Travel Group

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO, Fincanfieri

Keynotes In a Flash: Examples of Excellence

Big visions in small doses; we gather insights and key learnings from different industries. Through this series of quick-fire addresses, leaders share short, sharp insights on examples of excellence in Travel & Tourism.

Matthew Upchurch, Founder & CEO, Virtuoso

Hashil Al Mahrouqi, CEO, OMRAN Group

Gabriele Burgio, President & CEO, Alpitour World

Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Italy

Investing in Italy

Two of Italy’s key agencies for investment highlight the investment landscape and the country’s plans for strategic growth.

Bernardo Maftarella, CEO, INVITALIA

Luca Andreoli , CEO, Difesa Servizi

Oceans Campaign Launch

The ocean covers over 70% of our planet and is the world’s most significant carbon sink, playing a fundamental role in stabilising life on Earth. It is also a centrepiece of tourism. Today, nearly half of all tourism is coastal, yet this vital resource is at risk. WTTC’s Ocean Campaign will celebrate the ocean’s profound influence on climate, culture, and tourism through human-centred storytelling that uplifts traditions, definitions, and communities.

Guardians

Nature-based solutions provide a critical resource in tackling the climate crisis and, thus, ultimately ensuring that the environments on which we depend are restored and protected. Seeing nature as an ally, in what ways are tourism businesses protecting nature and supporting the communities that host visitors for some of the most incredible experiences of their lives?

Keith Vincent, CEO, Wilderness Desfinafions

Hunter Lee Soik, Founder & Executive Chairperson, ensō group

Wynter Boipuso Mmolotsi, Minister of Environment & Tourism, Botswana

Moderated by: Kelly Craighead (Confirmed), CEO, Verfimas

Rooted in Culture

Culture and heritage are essential pillars of meaningful travel. Tourism represents a powerful means of preserving, celebrating, and elevating cultural identities while supporting local communities. How is culture-driven travel creating lasting value for both visitors and hosts?

Alessandra Necci (Confirmed), Director, Estense Gallery

Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism, Greece

Undersecretary of Culture, Italy

Airbnb

Moderated by: Kafie Briscoe, CEO, MMGY Global

A Grand Tour Through Beauty

Riccardo Mufi, Music Director Emeritus for Life by Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association and Founder & Director of the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra