Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Culinary Quick News US Virgin Islands

Who makes the best buffalo wings?

10 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
5 min read

It’s a territory of the United States located in the Caribbean that competed this past weekend at the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly