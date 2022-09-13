Which state is the healthiest? Most Stressed Out? The happiest state?

Biannual report maps out America’s wellness landscape by ranking states by stress, dietary habits, fitness and other issues

Is your state as chill as Hawaii, as sleepy as Mississippi, or as high-strung as New York? These may seem like trivial questions, but they get to the heart of an important reality: Americans struggle with all kinds of wellness issues, and their incidence can depend on where they live. Today, Persona Nutrition releases the newest edition of their biannual Health & Happiness Report 2022 with the eastern seaboard sweeping multiple categories.

Understanding wellness means taking the time to assess where you’re at. Every day, thousands of Americans do just that by taking Persona’s free online health and nutrition assessment, a 5-minute questionnaire that looks at diet, lifestyle, health goals and other factors to help respondents design a personal nutrition plan.

“At Persona Nutrition we believe it’s important to map out this wellness landscape,” says Shawn Bushouse, CEO of Persona. “It’s only when we understand how we’re doing that we can find a way to do better. That’s why we created our biannual Health and Happiness Report—a unique, state-by-state snapshot of our nation’s physical and emotional wellbeing.”

Twice a year, Persona draws anonymized data from its detailed questionnaire to build a picture of the nation’s health and lifestyle status: Which states are doing better in a given domain, and which could use a helping hand. This report analyzed responses collected throughout the first half of 2022 in eight key areas: happiness, energy, stress, sleep, fitness, diet, digestion and joint health. The results are as interesting as they are surprising.

Take a look at some of the highlights from this year’s results:

Happiest State: Delaware Sleepiest State: Mississippi Highest Energy State: Rhode Island Most Stressed-Out State: Connecticut Fittest State: New Hampshire Best Eaters in the Union: Vermont Worst Digestions in the Union: North Dakota Achiest Joints: Oklahoma

For full results, visit the 2022 Biannual Health & Happiness Report.

