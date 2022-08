At 180 feet long with 5 decks and 13 luxury suites accommodating up to 26 guests, it is the ultimate luxury charter experience .

The dazzling new ARGO sets sail in 2023 and is the first of its kind. A truly hybrid super luxury yacht will be available for private charter beginning next season.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News