Where are Banyan Tree Hotels in Japan?

Japanese travelers enjoyed Banyan Tree hotel properties in Asia.

Now Banyan Tree is expanding to open 4 new properties in Japan.

Through a partnership with Wealth Management Group, Dhawa Yura and Garrya Nijo Castle have just launched earlier this month, while Banyan Tree Higashiyama and Banyan Tree Ashinoko Hakone are set to open from now through 2026.