“When the River Rose: Voices from the Frontlines of a Changing Climate”

At COP30, IOM will join high-level discussions and host a series of public events. On 10 November, IOM and UNHCR will co-host “Leading from the Frontlines: Solutions with Refugees, Internally Displaced People, and Migrants,” focused on inclusive climate action. The following day, IOM and Brazil’s Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change will host “Climate Justice and Human Mobility” in the Blue Zone, highlighting community-led initiatives and the voices of Indigenous and local communities. Throughout the conference, IOM’s Pavilion – organized with Brazil’s Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change including the National Secretariat for Traditional Peoples and Communities and Sustainable Rural Development – will feature over 35 events with governments, UN agencies, and civil society partners.

The morning the river rose, Maria’s world disappeared.

Her small wooden house in Pará, once nestled beneath the shade of mango trees, was swallowed by the brown floodwaters that came faster than anyone expected. The rain had not stopped for ten days. When it finally did, the land she had called home was gone — the crops destroyed, the school a shell, the road a memory.

Maria’s story is not unique. Across the globe, millions of people are living with the daily realities of floods, droughts, and disasters. In 2024 alone, disasters forced 45 million people to leave their homes, erasing decades of work and dreams. Behind every number is a life disrupted — a farmer, a child, a community striving to recover.

As world leaders gather in Belém, in the heart of the Amazon, for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is carrying one urgent message:

When people’s homes and livelihoods are threatened, they deserve the chance to stay safe, recover, and plan for the future.

“Every community deserves the chance to adapt and build a safer future,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM’s Deputy Director General for Operations. “But for many, the impacts are already too severe. When it becomes impossible to stay, people must be able to move safely and with dignity.”

COP30 — the first climate summit ever held in the Amazon — is more than a meeting; it’s a crossroads. Decisions made here will shape how the world responds to the human side of the climate crisis. Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and millions displaced by floods, wildfires, and droughts are calling for action that protects lives and livelihoods.

Among the key outcomes expected is the Global Goal on Adaptation, setting targets for early warning systems, stronger livelihoods, and safer housing — the very foundations that can keep families like Maria’s from losing everything again. Another major milestone, the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, promises to direct resources where they are needed most: to vulnerable communities rebuilding with dignity.

For IOM, this is not just policy — it’s practice. In 2024 alone, the organization helped over 875,000 people recover from disasters and supported 100,000 communities to rebuild, prepare, and adapt to a changing climate.

As the Amazon’s canopy hums with the voices of world leaders, the stories of people like Maria remind us what’s at stake.

This isn’t just about carbon or conferences.

It’s about ensuring that no one — no family, no child, no community — is left behind when the water rises.