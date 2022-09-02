What’s new in The Bahamas in September 2022

With the end of summer looming, visitors seeking to extend their sun and sand time should look no further than The Islands of The Bahamas.

Eased entry protocols, more nonstop flights and brand-new attractions make The Bahamas the hottest destination of the upcoming season.

NEWS

The Bahamas Eliminates Vaccination Requirements for Cruise Passengers — As of 20 August 2022, The Bahamas no longer requires cruise passengers entering the country to be vaccinated. However, unvaccinated cruise passengers age 2 and older must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel to The Bahamas.

New Nonstop Flights to The Bahamas Announced — Frontier Airlines announced a new weekly nonstop flight from Atlanta to Nassau beginning 5 November 2022 for as low as $69. Bahamasair announced new twice-weekly nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, with connections to Nassau beginning 17 November 2022.

The New Bahamas Maritime Museum Welcomes Visitors — Located in the heart of Freeport, the new Bahamas Maritime Museum in Port Lucaya Marketplace on Grand Bahama Island is now open for business. Visitors are welcome to learn about The Bahamas’ swashbuckling history, from vivid pirate tales to local shipwrecks and recovered artifacts, including the gold and gem treasures recently uncovered from the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas shipwreck.

Beneath the Waves Offers Interactive Ocean Conservation Programmes — Adventurous travellers at Grand Isle Resort can help marine biologists with their conservation efforts by joining them on the job and tagging sharks around the Exuma Cays. These Beneath the Waves experiences take place from 13 – 20 October 2022 and 8 – 18 December 2022.

SLS Baha Mar Debuts a New Cocktail Lounge in Partnership with 818 Tequila — Luxury resort SLS Baha Mar announced a new partnership with Kendall Jenner’s award-winning 818 Tequila with the launch of The 818 Shack, a cocktail lounge located within its Baha Bay Waterpark. From 24 September 2022, guests will get to experience diverse culinary stations, live entertainment and premium beverages.

Club Med Columbus Isle Reopens October 2022 — Visitors looking for an off-the-grid getaway should look no further than the Club Med Columbus Isle all-inclusive resort on the ultra-secluded San Salvador Island. The elegant, colonial-style property reopens on 22 October 2022 and is open for bookings now.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Have an Island-Style Thanksgiving in The Abacos — Abaco Beach Resort welcomes families to celebrate Thanksgiving, island-style. The package includes a festive turkey dinner with a Caribbean twist, live entertainment, and a complimentary fourth night. You can book your tropical Thanksgiving now through 4 October 2022, for stays between 18 and 30 November 2022.

Have the Barefoot Wedding of Your Dreams — Say goodbye to stressful wedding planning and hello to romance when you book the Barefoot Wedding Package at Stella Maris Resort Club on Long Island, which features a complimentary wedding planner, a ceremony officiant and a Bahamas wedding license.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It’s Better in The Bahamas at Bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

