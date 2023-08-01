What’s New in The Bahamas in August 2023

Travelers will discover that The Islands of The Bahamas is brimming with exciting experiences this summer.

These experiences extend beyond the iconic turquoise waters and pristine beaches.

With the Goombay Summer Festivals, fresh culinary endeavors and limited-time vacation savings, now is the time to visit the 16-island archipelago.

NEWS

The Bahamas Hosts Goombay Summer Festivals — The thrilling Goombay Summer Festivals have returned to showcase the true essence of Bahamian heritage, featuring the pulsating sounds of Junkanoo, musical performances, and authentic cuisine. The festivals will take place throughout the month in Nassau, Grand Bahama Island, Abaco, Andros, Bimini, The Berry Islands, Long Island, San Salvador, Harbour Island, Eleuthera and The Exumas.

The Second Annual Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest Returns — The Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest once again celebrates Bahamian lobster season. Throughout August, three-course prix fixe menus will be offered at more than a dozen of the island’s most popular restaurants, incorporating the freshest local ingredients.

Tarpum Bay Hosts Back to the Bay Festival — The beautiful Tarpum Bay in South Eleuthera hosts a weekend-long Back to the Bay Festival. From 3 to 7 August 2023, locals and visitors can enjoy live Bahamian entertainment, Junkanoo rush outs and delicious down-home cooking.

Atlantis Paradise Island Expands Its Dining Options — Atlantis Paradise Island debuts two new culinary concepts this month. Paranza, led by Chef Michael White, offers an innovative expression of Italian classics with a passionate focus on The Bahamas’ fresh seafood. Shake Shack also opens with exclusive resort-only menu items.

Rosewood Baha Mar Presents In The Kitchen Summer Series — The “In The Kitchen Summer Series” is the newest culinary offering at Rosewood Baha Mar. For $285 per person, guests can now book intimate cooking sessions with the renowned resort chefs to learn the craft of international cuisines, dish plating and wine pairings.

CARIFTA 2023 Triathlon Championships Heads to Nassau — The Bahamas has been selected to host the highly anticipated CARIFTA Triathlon Championships. Goodman’s Bay, Nassau will provide a stunning backdrop as nearly 200 youth athletes representing 10 Caribbean nations compete 26 – 27 August 2023.

Beaches and Resorts in The Bahamas Rank Among the Best — From Eleuthera and Harbour Island to the Exumas, popular destinations in The Bahamas scored top recognition inTravel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2023, featured in competitive categories for “favourite islands” and “favourite resorts”.

The Bahamas Earns Top Travel Award Nominations — The Bahamas has been nominated for the Caribbean’s “Best Wedding Destination” and “Best Cruise Destination” in the 2023 Travvy Awards produced by TravelPulse. In addition, the archipelago also received several nominations in The Caribbean Boutique Hotel Awards by Caribbean Journal. Online voting is now open for both.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Silver Airways Passengers Save at Pink Sands Resort — When flying from Orlando to North Eleuthera on Silver Airways, travellers unlock exclusive 15% savings at Pink Sands Resorts that can be applied to stays of two nights or longer with promotion code “Silver”. One-way flights begin as low as $99.

Tranquillity Under the Stars at The Cove, Eleuthera — Travellers are welcome to swoon over the wonders found in dark skies. The Cove, Eleuthera is offering a special “Tranquillity Under the Stars” package that includes a minimum two-night stay in an oceanfront room, a personal telescope with constellation maps, and a private night-time yoga session for two. The travel window is now through 21 August 2023.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It’s Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.