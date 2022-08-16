What’s new in Dominica

Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

21 mins ago
by editor
16 min read

Dominica island brings new deals and nonstop flights to new and returning travelers to this island of nature.

As travel continues to recover from the pandemic and restrictions lift, Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a) is offering new hotel deals, exciting adventures and increased airfare for U.S. travelers. Due to popular demand, Dominica’s distinctive hotels have also announced extending popular package specials and excursion deals to new and returning guests. Dominica is recognized in providing limitless adventure and thrill without the environmental harm, proving to be a positive model for sustainability and eco-tourism.

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz.

