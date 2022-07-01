What’s Happening in The Bahamas Right Now

The Bahamas Loosens Entry Protocols — As of June 19, 2022, all travelers entering The Bahamas, regardless of vaccination status, are no longer required to apply for The Bahamas Travel Health Visa. Vaccinated travelers also no longer need to submit a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, making traveling to The Bahamas a breeze.

Bahamasair Relaunches Route from Orlando to Grand Bahama — From June 30 through September 10, Bahamasair is providing Floridians with new options to reach Grand Bahama Island. During that time, nonstop flights will take place twice a week and can cost as little as $297 round-trip.

Boating Flings Are in Full Swing — This summer, The Bahamas Tourist Office will host boaters in caravans, across the Gulf Stream and into the beautiful Bahamian waters, in a series of exciting Boating Flings. Participants will enjoy various activities across the islands, savor delicious Bahamian cuisine and engage in authentic Bahamian experiences.

Junkanoo Summer Festival, July 2022 and Bahamas Goombay Summer Festival, July-August 2022 are back. To learn more click here.

Ashanti and Robin Thicke Perform Live at Atlantis Paradise Island Music Series — Five-time Grammy Award nominee Robin Thicke and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ashanti will perform live at Atlantis Paradise Island at Casuarina Beach on July 16, 2022. Tickets start at $51.70.

Bimini Big Game Club Debuts New Waterfront Restaurant — Bimini Big Game Club is now home to the Bimini Seafood Company and Conch Bar, where diners can indulge in fresh Bahamian fare and classic cocktails — from drunken shrimp to Bahama Mamas — in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Disney Wish to Set Sail on Maiden Voyage — The Disney Wish will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, on its maiden voyage on July 14, 2022. It will offer travelers three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas, with stops at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a list of deals and discounted packages for The Bahamas, click here.

Enjoy the 7th Night Free at Taino Beach Resort — Guests who book a stay at Taino Beach Resort for six nights can get the seventh night free. The beachfront resort on Grand Bahama Island features breathtaking views and plenty of amenities that make for a perfect family vacation.

Get a Free Wedding at Sandals Royal Bahamian — Lovebirds staying at Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau more than three nights will receive a free wedding that includes a venue for the ceremony, a bouquet and a cake. Offer is valid for travel before December 31, 2022.

THE BAHAMAS

See why It’s Better in The Bahamas at Bahamas.com, Facebook, YouTube or Instagram .

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News