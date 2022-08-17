What to do if airline lost your luggage?

If your luggage is delayed or missing during your trip, the airline has 21 days to find it and get it to you

With the post-pandemic return of air travel, lost luggage problem is becoming more and more common for travelers in 2022.

Now, air travel experts are sharing their top tips on what to do if your luggage is lost.

1. Contact the Airline

Rather than the airport, it’s the airlines that you should get in touch with in the first instance, and you should do this as soon as possible. There should usually be a representative from the airline at the airport, but if not, be sure to source their contact information and give them a call. You may also be asked to complete a lost baggage report describing the model, make, and color of your baggage.

2. Ask to Have Your Luggage Delivered

When you do speak to someone from the airline, ask them to forward your luggage to you, either at your home or to your holiday destination’s accommodation. The airline in question should always offer this service to you, however, make sure to double-check when the process will take place. To keep a check on the delivery of your baggage, exchange contact details with the airline and ask for a tracking number to be granted.

3. Check for a Refund

If your luggage is lost, then you may be able to have your checked baggage fees refunded. If your luggage is delayed or missing, the airline has 21 days to find it and get it to you. If you get your luggage back within 21 days, you can still claim compensation for delayed luggage. If you don’t, you can make a claim for lost luggage.

4. Keep Any Receipts

If you’re stuck without your luggage for a number of days, it’s likely that you’re going to have to buy things such as clothing, toiletries, and other essentials to keep you going until you get it back. If this is the case, be sure to keep hold of all your receipts as you should be compensated for these.

5. Check Your Insurance

Different insurance policies will have different coverage; be sure to check whether your travel insurance covers lost luggage or not. If not, it may even be worth checking your homeowner’s insurance, or the credit card you used to book the flight, as these sometimes have lost luggage benefits too.

6. Check Your Luggage

Hopefully, you eventually get your luggage back, but when you do, be sure to give it a thorough check for damage, and make sure that there are no missing items either. If items are found damaged or missing, the airline should repair them”. I thought this might be of interest to you and your readers. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you need anything else, or if you have any questions – happy to help!