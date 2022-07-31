What is the new Virtual Restaurant Association?

Protecting food delivery, Virtual Restaurant Association, or VRA was formed in Florida, USA as a non profit organization.

It’s the first Non-Profit organization in the U.S. with the purpose of protecting restaurants, drivers, and consumers within the world of restaurant delivery services.

The Virtual Restaurant Association will focus on providing Free Memberships to Virtual Restaurant Companies that have displayed a focus on:

Health & Safety

Brand Integrity

Intellectual Property

Restaurant Profitability

Virtual restaurants have been a lifeline for many owners who had to shut down physical locations or limit dining to curbside and take-out only during the pandemic. However, the number of unsafe and copy-cat brands has flooded the market with consumer doubt and unhealthy sanitation practices.

The Florida Non-Profit will consistently review new and existing Virtual Restaurant companies and provide free memberships based on pre-determined criteria.

Over the coming months, The Virtual Restaurant Association will elect and announce its board members and begin taking applications from potential member companies and restaurant groups.

