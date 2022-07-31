Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Associations Country | Region News USA

What is the new Virtual Restaurant Association?

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
Virtual Restaurant Association
The Virtual Restaurant Association
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Protecting food delivery, Virtual Restaurant Association, or VRA was formed in Florida, USA as a non profit organization.

It’s the first Non-Profit organization in the U.S. with the purpose of protecting restaurants, drivers, and consumers within the world of restaurant delivery services.

The Virtual Restaurant Association will focus on providing Free Memberships to Virtual Restaurant Companies that have displayed a focus on:

  • Health & Safety
  • Brand Integrity
  • Intellectual Property
  • Restaurant Profitability

Virtual restaurants have been a lifeline for many owners who had to shut down physical locations or limit dining to curbside and take-out only during the pandemic. However, the number of unsafe and copy-cat brands has flooded the market with consumer doubt and unhealthy sanitation practices.

The Florida Non-Profit will consistently review new and existing Virtual Restaurant companies and provide free memberships based on pre-determined criteria.

Over the coming months, The Virtual Restaurant Association will elect and announce its board members and begin taking applications from potential member companies and restaurant groups.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly