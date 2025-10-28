What is Hurricane Melissa Doing to Jamaica and Its Visitors?

This is the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in Jamaica and is tied for the second strongest landfall in all of the Atlantic Basin! The storm is heading towards the coast around Montego Bay and Negril, where 25,000 visitors are currently taking shelter in their hotels.

Terrifying videos and photos are coming in from Jamaica after Hurricane Malissa made landfall near Hope, Jamaica, in Westmoreland. A roof was completely torn off a building at a section of the Savanna La Mar Public General Hospital due to the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

A house has been completely submerged in floodwaters in Cave Valley, St. Ann, as Hurricane Melissa unleashes relentless rain and wind across Jamaica.

Heartbreaking scenes emerging from Jamaica, as the MONSTROUS Category 5 Hurricane Melissa made landfall. Hurricane Melissa has been overland for nearly two hours and is still a a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 160 mph. Jamaica is getting walloped.

The worst of the wind is over for parts of Jamaica, but the worst of the flooding is not. Torrential rain bands will continue for the next several hours, overwhelming already bulging rivers. Dangerous waters will carry wind-blown debris wherever the path of least resistance takes them.

US National Hurricane Center on Melissa in Jamaica

The latest update from the US National Hurricane Center says the maximum sustained winds have now eased to 165mph (270 km/h). This comes after the hurricane made landfall with wind speeds of 185 mph (295 km/h). Catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and storm surges are expected across Jamaica. Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely, as well as “total structural failure.

This announcement repeats earlier warnings—residents should stay inside and seek emergency shelter—and urges those living in the warning zones of the Bahamas and Cuba to complete any property protection measures as soon as possible.

Safety of Tourists is the Highest Priority for the Jamaican Prime Minister

Tourist safety has “highest priority,” says Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, who assures all tourists who are currently on the island that their safety remains “the top priority.” It writes the Jamaican Prime Minister, Andres Holness, in a post on X. In his call, the Prime Minister refers to the so-called TEOC centre, a tourism emergency operations centre activated under the Ministry of Tourism, which is part of the country’s emergency response efforts following Hurricane Melissa. According to the Prime Minister, it is “fully operational.” According to the tourism minister, there are about 25,000 tourists in Jamaica, and it is “all hands on deck” to ensure both their and local safety, it reads.

Sandals South Coast Resort Took a Direct Hit

Unconfirmed social media posts say the Sandals South Coast Resort in Whitehouse, Jamaica, was hit directly and apparently destroyed.

How are Visitors in Their Hotels in Jamaica?

So far, the many photos and videos from visitors stranded in their hotel rooms on the still picturesque coastline remain dramatic. Still, it appears visitors are safe and in good spirits. Some visitors were evacuated from their rooms and are waiting out the storm together in hotel ballrooms or lobbies.

On X, a post saw an American tourist barricading her resort room. Visitors in the Runaway Bay are doing well, according to videos posted.

News reporters to vacationers stuck in a resort are so “thankful” for the staff who are “giving up being with their family” to keep the guests safe.