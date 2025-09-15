Corsia, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, will be in the spotlight when the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) gets underway later this month.

As of last year, the aviation industry accounted for 2% of global carbon emissions, and seeing as that number is only expected to increase in the coming years – CORSIA is determined to take control of the environmental impact the aviation industry has had and will continue to have on the planet.

CORSIA aims to accomplish this with three phases: a first phase where emission reporting is voluntary, lasting from 2021 to 2023, and a second phase where reporting carbon emissions will be mandatory in most states, lasting from 2024 to 2035. The third phase, starting in 2027, is when all international flights will be subject to offsetting requirements. However, flights to and from undeveloped countries, small island states, and landlocked developed countries may be exempt from reporting and offsetting under CORSIA.

IATA Vice President Sustainability & Chief Economist Explains CORSIA

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA Senior Vice President Sustainability & Chief Economist, highlights the critical importance of CORSIA to help decarbonize the air transport industry. While it was created and endorsed by Member States at the 2016 Assembly as the sole economic measure to mitigate the impact of international flying, it requires their continued support to make it a success.

Key points of CORSIA include:

• CORSIA requires airlines to purchase and cancel “emissions units” to offset their emissions over and above 85% of 2019 emissions. Operationally, it can be achieved by using CORSIA-eligible fuels or by purchasing carbon credits (Eligible Emissions Units, EEUs) generated from projects that reduce CO2 emissions.

• The States that agreed to create CORSIA oblige airlines to buy EEUs but States are not obliged to provide them. Therein lies the key challenge: there are not enough EEUs on the market for airlines to purchase, and paradoxically, without sufficient EEUs, it will be challenging for airlines to meet their CORSIA obligations.

• The key message from the airline industry to the ICAO Assembly is that following a “global standard” approach is the only way to solve the net-zero carbon emissions challenge. That means making CORSIA a success and supplying the market with sufficient EEUs.

