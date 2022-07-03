What a Happy 90th SKAL Birthday party!

A fete a la France with style, SKAL style ! This was the 90th birthday party of SKAL in Paris, a travel association by friends worldwide.

SKAL is doing business with friends, and this for 90 years.

The welcome dinner on Friday evening during the start of the weekend celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Skål International Paris set the tone for three days of parties, dinners, and meetings with friends.

Yesterday was the second day of this birthday party where members celebrated. The place of course was Paris, France where the global SKAL movement started 90 years ago.

Skål International began in 1932 with the founding of the first Club of Paris, promoted by the friendship arising between a group of Parisian Travel Agents who were invited by several transport companies to the presentation of a new aircraft destined for the Amsterdam-Copenhagen-Malmo flight. Malmo, Sweden gave SKAL the name.

SKAL President Turkkan summarized what SKAL is, and her vision of where it should go. She gave a heartfelt and impassioned speech at the SKAL 90th anniversary Gala dinner.

President Burcin Turkkan speech at gala dinner SkalParis 90th anniversary;

My Fellow Skalleagues,

I am honored to be the Skal World President and to be a part of this milestone 90TH anniversary of the first Skal Club in the world – PARIS.

The world MILESTONE when related to a birthday means ” a special landmark age which is deserving of a little more attention than a simple card and cake”

It also means “an important point in the progress or the development of something”

It is very apt to relate these two definitions to the crossroads we face at Skal International at the moment, not only celebrating the anniversary of Paris but standing on the cusp of a decision that may or may not allow us to celebrate a further 90 years.

Paris is not just a city but a state of mind! It also features in Charles Dickens’s “Tale of two cities” which depicts life in Paris during the French Revolution depicting the happy and sad life of its citizens…Again apt for my visit to this event not only to celebrate but to be the catalyst for change.

Paris is the mecca of tourism

Paris is one of the world’s greatest cities

Paris is one of earth’s most visited cities

Paris is the world’s symbol of elegance, chic, liberty, and culture.

Walking around this city you get the feeling that you are part of a living museum while Wandering the streets of Paris turns up your senses, it opens you up to new senses, and ideas, and everything seems richer and velvety. It symbolizes the true “amicale” of our beloved organization.

We are so pleased that the group of travel professionals who met in 1932 decided to start our first Skal Club in Paris, a city considered to be the mecca of tourism to start a travel organization that would flourish and grows to be the largest travel and tourism organization in the world and one which represents every sector of the industry!

Skal Paris has not only produced the founder of our organization and first Skal World President, Mr. Florimund Volckaert , which is also the name of our benevolent society but also 5 World Presidents, one of them being Karine Coulange, who was only the 4th female World President in our organizations’ history.

Even though we are celebrating Skal Paris’ 90th anniversary, we would not be sharing this special occasion if the founders, leaders, and members did not understand and accept the need for constant change in our industry as well as the ever-changing member expectations. When we look back at our rich history, it emulates the need for constant change to reach success

What have we achieved so far?

We all know that success in the travel and tourism industry is always reached when we work together towards a common goal and that is exactly why I chose my presidential theme of

TOGETHER WE ARE STRONGER AS ONE. This theme has been included with all our correspondence when any achievements, announcements, and ideas have been implemented so as to keep it top of mind with all our members.

The first step to aligning with my Presidential vision was to incorporate the incredible talents and minds of our members into different work committees. This would not only add value to our offerings but also create excitement and encourage teamwork among our members while allowing them to be part of our organization’s decision-making process.

When people’s talents are recognized, it immediately ignites the creative mind and spreads positivity to all, which naturally encourages many new projects.

The longevity of our organization will depend on how we meet the expectations of the new generations and disruptions in the working environment, which will allow us to understand what enhanced membership benefits will attract new members to our organization.

Skal International needs to be the North Star in our industry as our colleagues will be observing how our organization will handle change and how flexible and adaptable we are to the countless challenges our industry faces.

As in many businesses and organizations, changes have to be implemented as :

Members needs are constantly evolving

The global economy is constantly changing

Change means growth and innovation

You have to challenge the status quo

Teamwork, Collaboration, Transparency, Thinking out of the box and a willingness to change is the new currency in this new world and vital to possess if we want to survive.

The change process in organizations and companies is on a very fast trajectory and tourism has always been the first catalyst for growth in an industry connecting Tourism Globally while making authentic connections through TRUST, FRIENDSHIP, BUSINESS, AND TRAVEL, that is what membership to Skal is.

Albert Einstein famously remarked “Today’s problems cannot be solved with the same level of thinking that created them”

This statement is so apt for Skal now, as we have to find that perfect balance within the change cycle of not forgetting our past successes and the core values we represent but rather enhancing them to fit into our new world.

By understanding this balance, we can steer members in a positive direction where we as the largest travel and tourism organization globally will remain dynamic in our industry.

Travel and Tourism is the most reforming and ever-changing industry in the world and as Skal International represents each sector of the industry, we have to be the guiding star when it comes to adaptability, flexibility, and acceptance to change and dynamics in our industry.

Change is not a force to be feared but rather an opportunity to be seized.

Change is an event but transition through this change is an intentional process.

One is normally most creative through a transition period so this post-pandemic time is the ideal time to reassess every aspect of our personal and business life.

ACCEPTANCE PRECEDES CHANGE and our first step in this cycle of change is an acceptance that moving from the past is necessary!

To implement successful change in an organization, all parties must be in agreement, otherwise, change will never take place. Even though different factions influence members, it must be remembered that ultimately we are all working for a better future and that differences should always be discussed before presenting a united front to the members.

As members of Skal International, we have realized that there is a powerful tool that has the potential to transform any challenging relationship into one of equity, openness and sustainable fair exchange and that is Effective Communication.

Let us all have a SOLUTION MINDSET!

Many of us get stuck in the past because of our need for certainty. Certainty is one of the six basic human needs and is fundamentally about survival. Moving on from the past also means stepping into the unknown future.

It means having the courage to let go of what is familiar – even if it’s negative – and being vulnerable enough to embrace and learn from what’s ahead. The tagline that I referred to in my World Skal Day message of REMINISCE.RENEW.REUNITE is so apt for us now as we acknowledge what was, have the opportunity to renew our mindset, and work together for a better future.

The outward mindset is being able to see yourself as part of a bigger whole. It is incorporating your own thoughts, feelings, and goals into a widespread understanding that others are actually more like you than they are different.

When we can see this similarity, we can empathize and look forward to changing.

Inclusion offers the opportunity to create a space where everyone is invited into the conversation and appreciated for what they contribute.

Invite people in rather than call them out, encourage change rather than demand, and allow people to be heard so that you can build trust in your organization

….This has been my goal and intention for my Presidential year.

I like to compare change with the wind!

Wind moves the air to circulate in the atmosphere and keeps it from becoming stagnant. It can be a gentle breeze or so violent that it can create chaos and destruction.

The world feels more alive when there is wind. No Matter the degree of intensity, the wind will activate you. If you are feeling lethargic, which is a lack of activity, then allow the wind to stir your senses and focus on your “out the box thinking.

Just like a strong wind, you cannot avoid it if you are in the wind’s path, you either adapt to it or get blown over.

